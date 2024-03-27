Simplilearn Bags Two Awards at the EC-Council Global Award for the Sixth Time

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a leading provider of professional training and certification solutions globally, proudly announces its receipt of two esteemed awards from EC-Council , a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, and the inventor of Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH). In recognition of its excellence, Simplilearn has been honored with both the 'EC-Council ATC of the Year Award' and the 'EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award (Enterprise)' for the year 2023. These accolades underscore Simplilearn's unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier cybersecurity training and certification programs, solidifying its standing as a frontrunner in the industry.

Winners are carefully selected from a pool of over 2,380 training partners in 145 countries worldwide. These criteria include commitment to education, student feedback, course evaluations, certification attempts, student education volume, and continuous program development. The '2023 EC-Council ATC of the Year Award' is a testament to Simplilearn's commitment to cybersecurity education, substantially impacting the global cybersecurity workforce. In addition to this outstanding achievement, Simplilearn is also proud to receive the '2023 EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award (Enterprise)', further solidifying its position as an education leader. This accolade recognizes Simplilearn's dedication to educating and making a difference in the cybersecurity workforce and its continuous program development efforts.

For over a decade, the EC-Council's Circle of Excellence Awards program has been recognizing training companies and enterprises in cybersecurity and related internet industries. In its selection process, the council engages numerous industry experts, training partners, and expert instructors who serve on its annual awards board. From a vast array of training centers worldwide, including a substantial number of Certified EC-Council Instructors, Simplilearn was chosen by the EC-Council.

Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO, of Simplilearn, said, "We are honored to be recognized by EC-Council for the sixth time. This highlights Simplilearn's commitment to excellence in cybersecurity education. These awards underscore our dedication to empowering professionals worldwide with high-quality training and certification programs. In constant endeavor, we are aligned towards introducing new courses focusing on high-demand skills, such as cybersecurity, to elevate the knowledge and skills of professionals in this vital industry."

"EC-Council is deeply committed to its mission of strengthening the cybersecurity landscape through education and certification. By honoring organizations like Simplilearn that demonstrate dedication to cybersecurity skill development, we hope to inspire others to prioritize skill development in this critical field. Our relentless pursuit of excellence in training and credentialing has far-reaching implications for global cybersecurity. The awards we host serve as a symbol of recognition, not only celebrating outstanding achievements but also highlighting the pivotal role of education in combating cyber threats.These awards underscore the significance of continuous learning and excellence in shaping a safer digital future for all," said Jay Bavisi, CEO & President, EC-Council Group.

The meticulous evaluation process considered factors such as student feedback on EC-Council courses and faculty, post-class evaluation reports, certification attempts, and the volume of students educated in cybersecurity. Simplilearn's success in securing these awards reflects its dedication to education and consistent efforts to deliver top-notch training programs to professionals globally.

Simplilearn has been honored with the EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award in 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2014 and the Best Newcomer award in 2013. This accolade joins a series of recent recognitions, including the 2020 and 2019 Stevie Awards for Customer Service Success and Innovation in Customer Service Management. Additionally, Simplilearn has earned Training Industry Magazine's Top 20 Online Learning Library awards in 2020, 2019, and 2018, along with the 2020 Top 20 IT Training Company Award.

