Simplilearn Appoints Jitendra Kumar as Chief Technology Officer to Lead the AI-First Strategy

PLANO, Texas, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, today announced the appointment of Jitendra Kumar as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A seasoned entrepreneur and technology leader, Jitendra returns to Simplilearn with a proven track record of driving large-scale tech innovation. In his earlier tenure with the firm, he led the development of high-performance web and mobile platforms that were instrumental in Simplilearn's rapid scale-up. In his new mandate, Jitendra will spearhead Simplilearn's AI-first transformation, embedding AI technologies from generative to predictive to personalize learning and scale global impact.

Speaking on this appointment, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "We are delighted to welcome Jitendra back as part of our executive team. His reappointment comes at a pivotal moment as we sharpen our global AI strategy internally and as a market-facing solution. Jitendra's leadership will be critical in advancing our AI-readiness, scaling capabilities, and strengthening our position as a leading digital upskilling platform. His diverse industry experience will be invaluable as we strengthen our presence across global markets."

Prior to rejoining Simplilearn, Jitendra was the Co-founder and CEO of HappyCredit, a fintech startup backed by Kunal Shah and Goodwater Capital. He also built ReelOn, an AI-powered video content creation platform for creators, agencies, and brands. Jitendra holds a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Jitendra said, "I am excited to return to Simplilearn during such a transformative time for the company and the edtech industry at large. As we accelerate our AI journey, we must adopt a holistic approach, embedding AI across our tech and learning ecosystem to create smarter, more personalized, and scalable upskilling solutions. Our goal is to bridge the gap between AI ambition and real-world readiness, empowering talent and businesses to lead confidently in the AI-first era."

Jitendra joins Simplilearn at an exciting time as the company accelerates its innovation and global growth strategy. With over 8 million careers advanced globally and market leadership, the momentum is further validated by its recent win at the 2025 Stevie® Awards, where Simplilearn bagged Gold for Sales and Customer Service, reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class digital upskilling experiences.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live online classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programmes are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognised, and globally relevant training programmes are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

