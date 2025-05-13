Simplilearn and Virginia Tech Launch Professional Certificate Program in Lean Six Sigma to Drive Operational Excellence

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, has launched a Professional Certificate Program in Lean Six Sigma in collaboration with Virginia Tech. This advanced program will equip professionals with the tools, skills, and strategies to lead transformational projects, improve quality, and drive operational efficiency.

The Professional Certificate Program in Lean Six Sigma is an intensive, multifaceted training experience for individuals seeking to enhance their careers and make significant impacts in areas like process improvement, quality management, and digital transformation. Delivered through a blended learning format combining self-paced online modules, live virtual classes, and hands-on projects, the program empowers learners to master Lean Six Sigma methodologies and lead successful quality improvement initiatives within organizations. It also includes exclusive Masterclasses on the applications of generative AI in quality management.

The program's curriculum covers essential Lean Six Sigma concepts, including process efficiency, yield improvements, waste reduction, and applying critical technologies for digital transformation. Learners will gain expertise in Lean management, Six Sigma, statistical analysis using Minitab, and more, with specialized training in industries such as healthcare and IT. Learners will engage in real-world learning through 17 hands-on projects, 3 Harvard Business Publishing case studies, and exclusive Masterclasses from KPMG experts and Virginia Tech instructors. They will also have the opportunity to work on real-world capstone projects guided by industry experts from KPMG, culminating in a final presentation of actionable insights to demonstrate their proficiency in Lean Six Sigma principles.

Upon completion, learners will receive a certificate from Virginia Tech and access to the Virginia Tech Continuing Education alumni network, providing global recognition of their achievement.

The program is open to professionals from various fields, such as quality control supervisors, project managers, IT analysts, and others seeking to advance their careers in quality management and operational excellence, with no prior experience in quality management required for admission. Learners will receive valuable mentorship and expert guidance throughout the program from seasoned industry professionals, including Anita Stalin, CEO and Master Black Belt Consultant, who will provide insights and support to help learners succeed in their learning journey.

Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "As industries continue to evolve, the need for skilled professionals who can drive operational excellence and promote continuous improvement is more critical than ever. At Simplilearn, we are committed to empowering learners with the tools, knowledge, and real-world experience necessary to lead successful Lean Six Sigma initiatives. Through our partnership with Virginia Tech, this program offers a transformative learning experience that equips professionals with the expertise to make a tangible impact in their organizations."

Ms. Shelly Jobst, Director Continuing and Professional Education, Virginia Tech, said, "At Virginia Tech, we are committed to delivering top tier education that empowers professionals to drive innovation and achieve operational excellence. Our collaboration with Simplilearn underscores our dedication to equipping learners with the expertise needed to lead transformational projects. This program integrates traditional methodologies with digital Lean strategies, enabling professionals to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and foster sustainable growth within their organizations."



About Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech, founded in 1872, is a renowned public research university located in Blacksburg, Virginia. It offers diverse academic programs, with strong emphasis on engineering, business, agriculture, and sciences. Known for its hands-on learning and cutting-edge research in areas like cybersecurity, robotics, and renewable energy, Virginia Tech fosters innovation and practical skills. The university's motto, 'Ut Prosim' (That I May Serve), highlights its commitment to community service and global impact. With strong industry partnerships and a broad alumni network, Virginia Tech prepares students to succeed in an ever-changing workforce and contributes to the advancement of knowledge and technology.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is a leading digital economy skills training provider. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training through 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and academic leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

