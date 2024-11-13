Silverfort Acquires Rezonate, Expanding its Cloud Identity Security Offering to Deliver the First Complete Identity Security Platform

With Rezonate's acquisition, Silverfort continues to break down identity security silos across all enterprise environments, on-prem and in the cloud, for both human and non-human identities (NHIs), offering better and easier identity security from a single platform for its rapidly growing customer base

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Silverfort, the leading identity security company, announced the acquisition of Rezonate, an innovator in identity-first security for cloud environments. Committed to providing the industry's most complete identity security platform, the consolidated offering will strengthen and expand Silverfort's ability to protect identities across all on-prem assets, cloud identity providers, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS applications. The combined offering, fully integrated into Silverfort's platform, will be available in mid-2025.

Consolidating Identity Security Silos and Eliminating Blind Spots

Today's organizations realize identity security isn't just an element of cybersecurity—it creates the most essential conditions required for success. Identity has become the primary attack vector, driving accelerated market demand for security solutions that put identity at the center. Yet, most identity solutions solve it only partially—they focus on either cloud or on-prem, or on a specific element of identity security; for example, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Privileged Access Management (PAM) or Non-Human Identities (NHI). This approach creates security silos and blind spots, leading to ongoing exposure to identity-based attacks.

Integrating Rezonate's unique cloud-focused capabilities into Silverfort's Unified Identity Security Platform creates the broadest and most complete identity security offering on the market. Creating a shared security layer across all enterprise identities and collapsing the existing silos provides complete visibility and context for intelligent decision-making and more effective real-time security controls. Customers can now turn to Silverfort to solve every identity security need across any enterprise environment, yielding stronger security, easier deployments, and better operational efficiencies.

"After being neglected for years, identity security is becoming the most important element of cybersecurity. We couldn't be more excited to join Silverfort, as our mutual goal is to solve this difficult problem," said Roy Akerman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rezonate. "Silverfort built a powerful and innovative platform, an amazing team and culture, and is on a clear path to market leadership. We can't wait to join Silverfort and grow this platform to its full potential together."

Rapid Growth for Unified Identity Security

Silverfort experienced rapid growth over the past several years, adding more than 100 new customers each quarter, including some of the largest enterprises in the world, and consistently growing its revenues by more than 100% year over year. After raising $116M in Series D funding earlier this year, the company is moving swiftly towards delivering its unified identity security platform vision.

"Both the technology built by the Rezonate team and the people themselves are extremely impressive," said Hed Kovetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverfort. "Rezonate offers the broadest set of cloud identity security capabilities that we have seen from a startup of their size, covering NHI, ISPM, ITDR, entitlements and more across every cloud asset. Rezonate's innovative architecture also enables them to flex and scale to meet every customer's needs, with unmatched speed and simplicity—and customers love them for it. We're excited to join forces with Rezonate to empower every business to defend against the evolving identity threat landscape."

Stronger Together: One Platform to Protect All Enterprise Identities

Silverfort's technology offers a unique and significant advantage over all other identity security providers, with its ability to seamlessly enforce security controls on top of the customer's existing identity infrastructure, including Active Directory, Entra ID and many other IAM solutions. It secures vulnerable enterprise assets that no other vendor is able to protect, such as legacy systems, command-line interfaces, and IT/OT infrastructure. With the addition of Rezonate's capabilities, Silverfort extends its reach deeper into cloud applications, workloads and infrastructure, with a broad set of capabilities, including Non-Human Identity (NHI) security, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), Entitlement Management and more—paving the way for a more secure future and giving organizations one platform to secure all their identities.

Customers will enjoy the benefits of having a single platform to protect their identities from compromise across all their on-prem and cloud environments. Benefits include:

Stronger protection with unified context: Stop identity threats on-prem, in the cloud, and anywhere in between with the most comprehensive view of all identities and access activity across an organization.

Stop identity threats on-prem, in the cloud, and anywhere in between with the most comprehensive view of all identities and access activity across an organization. One place for all identity security: Solve the entire identity security journey from a single platform, including discovery of hidden assets and exposures, prevention measures to reduce the attack surface, detection of identity threats, and real-time response that stops the threat before it can cause damage.

Solve the entire identity security journey from a single platform, including discovery of hidden assets and exposures, prevention measures to reduce the attack surface, detection of identity threats, and real-time response that stops the threat before it can cause damage. Protecting every asset, including 'unprotectable' ones: Enable protection for any type of asset, both on-prem and in the cloud, including sensitive systems that cannot be protected by any other vendor, such as legacy systems, critical infrastructure, command-line interfaces and more.

Enable protection for any type of asset, both on-prem and in the cloud, including sensitive systems that cannot be protected by any other vendor, such as legacy systems, critical infrastructure, command-line interfaces and more. Rapidly deploy and scale: Achieve identity security across the entire organization within days to easily address compliance gaps and cyber insurance requirements, while saving significant time and cost.

About Silverfort

Silverfort, the Unified Identity Security company, pioneered the first and only platform that enables modern identity security everywhere. We connect to all the silos of the enterprise identity infrastructure to create a single, unified identity security layer across all on-prem and cloud environments. Our unique architecture and vendor-agnostic approach take away the complexity of securing identities and extend protection to resources that cannot be protected by any other solution, such as legacy systems, command-line interfaces, service accounts (non-human identities), IT/OT infrastructure and more. Silverfort is a top-tier Microsoft partner and was selected as Microsoft's Zero Trust Partner of the Year. Hundreds of the world's leading enterprises trust Silverfort to be their identity security provider, including multiple Fortune 50 companies. Learn more by visiting www.silverfort.com or on LinkedIn.

