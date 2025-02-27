Silverfort Stakes Its Claim in Identity Security with Patented Architecture and Rebrand, as Demand for the Market Accelerates

Introducing Runtime Access Protection (RAP) enabling the first end-to-end identity security platform, securing every identity across hybrid environments and disrupting siloed categories like NHI, PAM, MFA, ITDR and ISPM

New brand signals Silverfort's next chapter of innovation and growth in identity security

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverfort , the leader in end-to-end identity security, reveals details about its patented Runtime Access Protection (RAP) technology while simultaneously unveiling its new brand. Powering the Silverfort Identity Security Platform, RAP brings identity security to systems and environments that couldn't be protected before, breaks down silos, eliminates blind spots, and gives organizations actionable visibility into their entire identity fabric–in the cloud or on-premises, human or machine–for the very first time. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide—Airbus, Channel 4, Coop, Kayak, Ryanair, Rio Tinto, Swiss Automotive Group, Singtel, UPS, amongst 1,000 others—Silverfort analyzes and verifies over 10 billion authentications daily, detecting an average of 34K identity exposures and threats per customer. The platform deploys 17x faster than traditional identity security solutions, for a better time to value.

Identity represents the weakest link in enterprise security, with compromised credentials accounting for 80% of all breaches . For years, enterprises managed identity through a patchwork of on-prem identity management tools, one or more cloud identity providers (IdPs), and a mix of bespoke identity security solutions. Tools were built in silos—many long before cloud infrastructure and modern attack techniques existed—creating critical security gaps and access blind spots. The rise of AI and machine identities exacerbate the problem. This outdated approach forces enterprises to compromise on either security or usability—rarely can they achieve both.

"Active identity protection is no longer optional—it's critical to the health of a company's cybersecurity program," said Rob Ainscough, Chief Identity Security Advisor at Silverfort and former Head of Identity & Access Management at Tesco. "Enterprises need a solution that can surface every identity—even their unknowns—so they have a foundational understanding of what's in their environment. From there, the solution should deliver protection and controls at scale. Legacy solutions provide incremental protections that take too long to implement and lack sufficient coverage leaving the door open to attackers. With its unique technical architecture at its foundation, Silverfort is the only player in the identity security market equipped to discover every identity and extend real-time protection across complex, hybrid environments, and resources."

A deeper look at Silverfort's innovation: Runtime Access Protection

With identity security as Silverfort's sole focus and mission, the company pioneered a way to deliver end-to-end identity security—securing every dimension of identity via its patented technology, Runtime Access Protection (RAP). RAP natively integrates into an enterprise's identity infrastructure to secure it from within. It removes the complexity of securing every identity and extends protection to previously "unprotectable" assets like non-human identities (NHIs), legacy systems, command line tools, IT/OT infrastructure and more. Once integrated into an organization's Identity Access Management (IAM) infrastructure, RAP forwards a user's access request to Silverfort for analysis and triggers inline security controls if needed. Silverfort sends its verdict to the IAM infrastructure to grant or deny access. The result is identity security with end-to-end visibility and active protection—with minimal disruption to users or administrators.

"For years, enterprises have struggled with a patchwork of on-prem identity tools, multiple cloud IdPs, and fragmented security solutions—which are built in silos, missing the bigger picture, and leaving many critical assets exposed," said Hed Kovetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverfort. "The result? Security gaps, access blind spots, and a lack of unified control. To make matters worse, identity security remains a shared responsibility across multiple teams, each with different authority and priorities, making real progress nearly impossible. We're changing that. We built the identity security platform the industry deserves—one that IAM teams can operate with ease and security teams can trust. No more silos. No more blind spots. This is identity security done right."

A New Brand for a new era of identity security without limits

Along with revealing details about its innovative technology, Silverfort simultaneously unveils its new brand, including an entirely new look. For Silverfort, identity security isn't just a feature—it's the heart of the company's mission. Fueled by the belief that identity and security teams deserve better, the company's founders discovered a way to deliver end-to-end identity security that goes further than any other solution available today.

The new brand comes as the company evolves into a global organization with more than 450 employees worldwide, trusted by more than 1,000 companies. 2024 was a year of explosive growth and innovation. In the last year, Silverfort raised $116M in Series D funding, introduced Privileged Access Security (PAS) , launched its Identity-First Incident Response solution, and addressed the gap in unified identity security for cloud environments with the acquisition of Rezonate . Today, Silverfort is the first to deliver a complete identity security platform protecting human and machine identities across on-prem assets, cloud identity providers, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS applications.

About Silverfort

Fueled by a belief that identity professionals deserve better, we found a way to break down the silos of identity security—eliminating the gaps and blind spots left behind by a patchwork of point solutions. The Silverfort Identity Security Platform is the first to deliver end-to-end identity security, protecting every identity in the cloud, on-prem, humans, machines, and everything in between. Our patented technology—Runtime Access Protection (RAP)—natively integrates with the entire IAM infrastructure, giving businesses visibility into all identities, analyzing every access, and extending active protection to resources that could not be protected previously—including NHIs, legacy systems, command line tools, and IT/OT infrastructure. It is easy to deploy and use, and doesn't disrupt business operations, resulting in better security outcomes with less work. Silverfort is the identity security platform that both identity and security professionals deserve, earning the trust of more than 1,000 leading organizations, including several Fortune 50 companies. Learn more at silverfort.com .

