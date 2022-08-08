Signant Partners with Loftware for Adaptive Investigational Product Labeling

Collaboration reinforces Signant's end-to-end clinical supplies management solutions and supports the complex manufacturing and distribution models inherent in modern clinical research

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced a partnership with Loftware to offer customers integrated clinical trial supply labeling and packaging capabilities. Loftware is the leading provider of labeling and regulated content solutions and can now be integrated with Signant's SmartSignals™ Supplies solutions to provide customers with a seamless product label design, approval, and production process.

In an industry experiencing rapid transformation due to new study design and trial conduct models as well as regular changes to the regulatory landscape, modern clinical trials require precise, efficient label printing and production processes to protect patient safety as well as prevent costly delays in study operations.

The partnership with Loftware allows Signant customers to take advantage of enhanced regulatory control, direct booklet label design/print, and the advancement of in-line camera verification of labels, as the industry moves towards a 'just-in-time' labeling approach.

"In response to demand we are partnering with Signant to offer customers an integrated solution to streamline the clinical supply labeling print processes. This will enable Signant customers who conduct traditional and decentralized clinical trials globally, a flexible, accurate, and compliant label production process that can adapt in real-time to changing circumstances," said Simon Jones, Vice President Product Management for Loftware, Life Sciences.

"We've seen explosive growth in direct-to-site and direct-to-patient clinical trial supply models, as well as requests for just-in-time packaging to accommodate advanced medicinal products," added Oliver Cunningham, Vice President of Supplies Management Solutions at Signant. "Loftware's industry-leading labeling capabilities, integrated with our SmartSignals Supplies solution and user workflows, offers customers the agility needed to maximize performance and compliance of their clinical supplies."

The collaboration between the companies streamlines and accelerates clinical supply management by translating packaging lists from Signant's supplies software into print-ready, accurate, and fully compliant labeling.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

About Loftware

Loftware is the world's largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management provider, offering an end-to-end labeling solution platform for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore, Loftware boasts over 35 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges. We help companies improve accuracy, traceability and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling. As the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management, along with Clinical Trials Labeling and Content Management, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries. These include automotive, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail, and apparel.

Contact:

Heather Bilinski

media@signanthealth.com

+1 610.400.4141

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1202052/Signant_Health_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Signant Health