Signant Health Hosts Keynote Panel on eConsent and Patient Engagement, Discusses Sensors and Wearables, and Presents Findings on the Impact of Data at SCOPE 2020

Subject matter experts, technologists, scientists and executives to advance patient-centric conversations with innovative clinical operations leaders from global pharmaceutical companies

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SCOPE Summit for Clinical Operations Executives annually convenes innovative thought leaders from across the life sciences industry to share ideas, challenges and best practices that will help drive change and improve patient centricity throughout the coming year and beyond. Subject matter experts from Signant Health will host and participate in key discussions on the importance of eConsent and patient engagement, the impact of data analytics on endpoint quality, and how to integrate sensors and wearables into eCOA trials as part of the patient journey through clinical research.

Join the conversation at SCOPE with these engaging sessions:

Keynote Panel - Taking the Plunge: Why Now is the Time to Invest in eConsent and Patient Engagement

Moderated by Bill Byrom , MD | VP, Product Strategy and Innovation

Featuring panellists Michelle Shogren (Bayer Pharmaceuticals), Hassan Kadhim (Bristol Myers-Squibb), Kelly McKee (Vertex Pharmaceuticals) and Gretchen Goller (ICON plc)

Tuesday, February 18 at 5:05pm



Moderated by , MD | VP, Product Strategy and Innovation Featuring panellists (Bayer Pharmaceuticals), (Bristol Myers-Squibb), (Vertex Pharmaceuticals) and (ICON plc) at Mobile Sensors in Clinical Trials and Evidentiary Considerations for Electronic Submissions

Presented by Dr. Byrom

Wednesday, February 19 at 10:55am



Presented by Dr. Byrom at Using Advanced Risk-Based Monitoring Models to Improve Endpoint Quality

Presented by Todd Everhart , MD | Clinical Vice President, Internal Medicine

Wednesday, February 19 at 12:50pm



Presented by , MD | Clinical Vice President, Internal Medicine at Navigating the Patient Journey: A Responsibility All Technology Providers Share

Presented by Mike Nolte | CEO

Thursday, February 20 at 7:45am



Presented by | CEO at Novel Digital Endpoints in Clinical Research: Technology, Infrastructure, Relationship with Technology Providers

Moderated by Michelle Crouthamel (AbbVie)

Featuring panellists Mike Nolte , Jeremy Wyatt (Actigraph), Jennifer Goldsack (DiMe) and Sina Djali (Johnson & Johnson)

Thursday, February 20 at 11:45am



Moderated by (AbbVie) Featuring panellists , (Actigraph), (DiMe) and Sina Djali (Johnson & Johnson) at Enable Empowered Patients in Clinical Trials by Integrating the Patient's Voice, Health Literacy and Cultural Sensitivity

Sessions chaired by Chris Crucitti | Chief Commercial Officer

Thursday, February 20 at 4:10pm

Visitors to the Signant Health exhibit booth will have the opportunity to meet with subject matter experts, technologists and scientists and go hands-on with the latest patient-centric technologies including eCOA, sensors and wearables, eConsent, patient engagement, IRT and more.

Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health said, "Many of our partners and colleagues see opportunities to transform clinical research through the eyes of the patient. For us, this is deeply personal, and the beauty of SCOPE is that it brings together all of the people who are in the position – and who have the passion – to make that change a reality. SCOPE is a unique gathering because it links great leaders to great thinking that spans the tactical and strategic. We are proud to get the opportunity to collaborate and share with partners and colleagues across so many critical themes and challenges within clinical research."

To learn more about Signant Health visit https://signanthealth.com/ .

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

Contact: media@signanthealth.com,

https://www.linkedin.com/company/signant-health/

https://www.facebook.com/signanthealth/

https://twitter.com/signanthealth

SOURCE Signant Health