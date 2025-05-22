Sigenergy Expands Manufacturing Network with One More Production Base

NANTONG, China, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy has officially broken ground on a smart manufacturing hub, marking a pivotal milestone in its global expansion strategy. As a key addition to the company's production network, the facility will bolster manufacturing capabilities and enhance supply chain resilience across international markets.

Sigenergy Smart Manufacturing Hub Groundbreaking Ceremony

As a cornerstone of Sigenergy's long-term strategic roadmap, the manufacturing hub will focus on high-volume production of the company's core products, including inverters, battery packs, and energy gateways. The project covers 115 acres, with a total built-up area of 115,000 square meters. Once operational, the facility is expected to add over 300,000 units to annual production capacity—significantly strengthening Sigenergy's ability to meet growing global demand.

"The groundbreaking of our new manufacturing base marks a major milestone in Sigenergy's strategic roadmap," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. "It demonstrates our commitment to advancing technology and scaling production to better serve customers worldwide and help shape a cleaner, smarter, and more efficient energy future."

Sigenergy has quickly emerged as a global leader in the energy storage sector. In March 2025, the company ranked No. 1 in Australia's battery market with a 17.4% share of blended capacity, according to SunWiz. It also secured the top global position in the stackable all-in-one Distributed Energy Storage System (DESS) category, holding a 24.3% market share, as reported by Frost & Sullivan.

The manufacturing hub is designed as a next-generation smart factory integrating production, R&D, logistics, and operations in line with global best practices. It features a fully digitalized, closed-loop system and full-lifecycle quality traceability to ensure transparency, efficiency, and control. Sustainability is embedded throughout, with eco-friendly construction, low-carbon operations, and environmentally conscious design, setting a benchmark for intelligent and green manufacturing.

