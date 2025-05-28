Sigenergy and Intertek Jointly Release White Paper to Advance Safety in Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage

SHANGHAI and LONDON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, and Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, have officially released the white paper Comprehensive Safety Protection for C&I Energy Storage Systems, offering in-depth insights into safety strategies for commercial and industrial energy storage solutions.

The white paper was initially previewed during a joint launch ceremony at Intersolar Europe 2025, attended by Samuel Zhang, Chief Technology Officer at Sigenergy, and Klaus Herrmann, Global Certifier at Intertek. Today's official release marks the full publication of their findings and reaffirms both companies' commitment to advancing safety standards across the energy storage industry.

As the global energy transition accelerates, commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage systems are playing a crucial role in improving energy efficiency and balancing power supply and demand. However, their rapid adoption has also brought safety concerns to the forefront, underscoring the urgent need for more rigorous standards and comprehensive safety solutions. In response, Intertek and Sigenergy have collaborated to release a White Paper that helps shape industry-wide benchmarks for the safe deployment and operation of C&I energy storage systems.

The White Paper focuses on key safety challenges in C&I energy storage—such as thermal runaway, fire mitigation, and system complexity—and presents technical perspectives based on the evaluation of Sigenergy's SigenStack. With its modular and scalable architecture, SigenStack serves as a practical model for how future energy storage systems can balance safety, flexibility, and operational efficiency.

According to the White Paper, SigenStack has undergone a full suite of internationally recognized and automotive-grade safety tests—including UL 9540A, IEC 62619, and GB/T 36276. Test results presented in the publication indicate that the system maintained structural integrity under extreme conditions and achieved operational efficiencies exceeding 95%. By sharing these findings, the White Paper aims to promote best practices and foster the long-term, sustainable development of the global energy storage industry.

Samuel Zhang, Chief Technology Officer at Sigenergy, added: "At Sigenergy, we believe safety and innovation must go hand in hand. Through our collaboration with Intertek, we are proud to contribute to the development of high-integrity safety standards and help drive the global transition toward smarter and more sustainable energy systems."

Klaus Herrmann, Global Certifier at Intertek commented: "The release of this White Paper marks a significant step in our shared commitment to advancing safety in the energy storage sector. As a global leader in quality assurance, Intertek remains dedicated to enabling innovation through rigorous testing and certification, helping companies meet evolving safety requirements and expand confidently into new markets."

Download the Safety White Paper here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696608/7M406885.jpg