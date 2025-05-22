Sifflet Unveils AI Agents to Redefine Data Observability in the Age of AI

Sentinel, Sage, and Forge bring memory, reasoning, and intelligent guidance to data teams.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sifflet, the AI-native data observability platform, today shared an early look at their upcoming system of AI agents designed to help modern data teams scale data quality and reliability, reduce incident response times, and stay ahead of complexity.

Built to meet the demands of fast-growing data ecosystems and increasingly lean data teams, the new agents extend Sifflet's core observability capabilities with a new layer of intelligence:

Sentinel analyzes system metadata to recommend precise monitoring strategies.

analyzes system metadata to recommend precise monitoring strategies. Sage recalls past incidents, understands lineage, and identifies root causes in seconds.

recalls past incidents, understands lineage, and identifies root causes in seconds. Forge suggests contextual, ready-to-review fixes grounded in historical patterns.

With data volumes doubling year over year and AI workloads moving rapidly into production, data reliability has become a business-critical function and a massive scaling challenge. Sifflet's AI-native approach is already helping customers to handle these workloads with existing functionality.

"What impressed us most about Sifflet's AI-native approach is how seamlessly it adapts to our data landscape, without needing constant tuning. The system learns patterns across our workflows and flags what matters, not just what's noisy. It's made our team faster and more focused, especially as we scale analytics across the business," says Simoh-Mohammed Labdoui, Head of Data, Saint-Gobain.

Sifflet's AI agents address the growing challenge and go one step further by replacing manual triage, alert sprawl, and static rule sets with context-aware automation that augments human teams.

"Sifflet's agent-based approach marks a meaningful evolution in data observability," said Sanjeev Mohan, founder of SanjMo and former VP Analyst at Gartner. "Rather than relying on static monitoring, these agents bring memory, reasoning, and automation into the fold, helping teams move from alert fatigue to intelligent, context-aware resolution. It's a strong signal of where the space is headed."

The agentic system is fully embedded in Sifflet's AI-native platform and will soon be available to select customers in private beta. It represents the next phase in Sifflet's mission to make data reliability proactive, accessible, and truly scalable.

About Sifflet

Sifflet is a leading, AI-native data observability platform that delivers data trust at scale for analytics and AI initiatives by bridging the gap between technical and business users. Global customers like the Penguin Random House, Carrefour, Auchan, CMA CGM and Adaptavist rely on Sifflet to reach and maintain high levels of data quality and reliability needed for business critical analytics and AI. Sifflet is a best-in-class data observability solution for the entire organization, ranked Best estimated ROI and Fastest implementation by G2 users. Learn more about what's keeping you from analytics & AI-ready data at siffletdata.com.

Media Contact:

Romain Doutriaux

Head of Marketing

romain@siffletdata.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545859/5331777/Sifflet_SAS_Logo.jpg