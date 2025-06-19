Sifflet Confirms Momentum with $18M in Funding

Sifflet, the AI-native data observability platform, has raised $18M in funding as a result of its strong momentum. Enterprises across Europe and North America are turning to Sifflet to tackle data quality, reliability and health to make GenAI a reality within their firms.



NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sifflet, a leading data observability platform, has raised $18M USD in funding from existing shareholders EQT Ventures and Mangrove Capital Partners, with Capmont Technology joining as a new investor. As enterprises strengthen their competitive edge through Data & AI, Sifflet is here to ensure reliability of the data that fuels these initiatives at scale.

Founded in 2021, Sifflet has established itself as a leader in the space since the official product launch in 2023, with a strong and differentiated approach to Data Observability that leverages both technical and business context in monitoring. This new investment will supercharge the company's growth, allowing it to focus on expanding its North American presence to meet surging demand and accelerate product innovation.

Over the course of the past year, the company has tripled its customer base and its revenue. In 2024, an impressive roster of customers signed with Sifflet, including St-Gobain, Penguin Random House and Euronext, alongside many others.



Sifflet's particular success can be attributed to its unique stance in the market: tackling data quality, reliability and health as both an engineering and a business problem.

Chief Data Office of Penguin RandomHouse, Pete Williams, adds "Sifflet has become an essential part of how we ensure data reliability across the business, not just within engineering. What sets them apart is their ability to combine technical depth with real-world usability. Their AI-native approach doesn't just detect issues, it gives our team the context to act faster and smarter. That's game-changing at our scale."

This growing traction underscores a broader industry shift: data observability is no longer a niche concern, but a foundational capability for AI-driven enterprises.



"At Sifflet, we've always believed that data quality is both a technical and organizational challenge - and the market is now confirming that belief. With this new capital, we're doubling down on product innovation, AI-native capabilities, and North American expansion to help enterprises unlock trusted, actionable data at scale," states Salma Bakouk, co-founder and CEO of Sifflet.



This vision, and the execution behind it, has earned the continued confidence of Sifflet's investors.

"Backing a company once is a bet. Backing a company three times is conviction. What Sifflet has accomplished in the past year — tripling their customer base and revenue — is extraordinary. The team is not just creating a new product but defining a new standard for how data-driven companies operate" says Yannick Oswald from Mangrove Capital Partners.



To support this next phase of growth, Sifflet has welcomed two seasoned industry leaders: Rémi Bastien (ex-Content Square) joins to scale global operations and Romain Doutriaux (ex-Pigment) will lead pipe gen efforts. Together, they'll help accelerate Sifflet's go-to-market strategy and deepen its impact across enterprise data teams.

"We invest in category-defining companies built on clarity of vision and execution." explained Torsten Kreindl, founding partner at Capmont Technology "Sifflet stood out immediately: a sharp team solving a complex, enterprise-critical problem with both speed and precision. As AI adoption accelerates, the need for trusted, usable data becomes non-negotiable. We're excited to support Sifflet as they scale this capability globally."



EQT Ventures partner Carl Svantesson adds "We've seen Sifflet grow from a compelling vision into a platform that's setting a new standard in data observability. The team's ability to pair deep technical innovation with commercial traction—especially as they expand into North America—is impressive. We're proud to continue supporting them in this next chapter."



With continued investment, a strengthened leadership team, and growing global demand, Sifflet is poised to deliver its most ambitious product milestone yet: the rollout of its data observability agents, coming this fall.

Sifflet is a leading data observability platform that delivers data trust at scale for analytics and AI initiatives by bridging the gap between technical and business users. Global customers like the Penguin Random House, Carrefour, Auchan, CMA-CGM and Adaptavist rely on Sifflet to reach and maintain high levels of data quality and reliability needed for business critical analytics and AI. Sifflet is a best-in-class data observability solution for the entire organization, ranked Best estimated ROI and Fastest implementation by G2 users. Learn more about what's keeping you from analytics & AI-ready data at siffletdata.com.

