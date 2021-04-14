Shutterstock Launches FLEX Subscriptions, A Customizable, Royalty-Free Plan For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses

Shutterstock FLEX Subscriptions is a first-to-market, all-inclusive offering that drives flexibility, creativity and diversified asset access across photography, footage, music and visual effects

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc . (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the launch of Shutterstock FLEX Subscriptions , an all inclusive, royalty-free plan that will revolutionize the way businesses create content. A one-stop shop for content across multiple assets, Shutterstock FLEX Subscriptions provide access to over 360 million visuals, tracks and effects for one monthly plan, at one flat fee.

Tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, Shutterstock FLEX Subscriptions provide ultimate value with Small to XL monthly options for up to 10 users to cater to every business need. As your business needs vary over time, so does your Shutterstock FLEX Subscription. A simple credit system provides an all-in-one solution, with flexible add-ons and license features for scalable creativity.

"With the acceleration to digital, the demand for new and innovative products that meet our customers' needs, as well as the ever changing landscape we operate in, is unparalleled," said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock. "We are committed to providing world class content to our customers globally, and with Shutterstock FLEX Subscriptions, the first of its kind, we are the first in the creative industry to offer a fully customizable subscription solution that delivers immense value."

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.6 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 360 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace .

