Shutterstock Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as the Universal Ingredient to Help Business Leaders Fuel Great Work

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than two decades of fueling award-winning campaigns and powering some of the world's most influential work, Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) today announced the unveiling of its bold new visual identity and reintroduced itself as the essential, universal ingredient brands need to make their work more effective. This rebrand marks Shutterstock's strategic evolution as a family of brands delivering scalable creative and GenAI solutions to help customers fuel great work. In addition, the company is solidifying its position as a premier partner for businesses, creatives and brand leaders looking to achieve real business impact leveraging Shutterstock's multi-media creative content, professional studio production, emerging advertising channels like GIPHY, data licensing and AI solutions.

Shutterstock. Fuel Great Work. Shutterstock is helping businesses make things that make an impact.

"For more than twenty years, Shutterstock has been the engine behind countless creative successes across entertainment, tech, finance, healthcare and essentially every major professional industry," said Shutterstock's Vice President of Brand Strategy, Allison Sitzman. "This rebrand is about showcasing our breadth, depth and the full power of our platform to empower brands and creators to meet and exceed the demands of modern storytelling. Our new identity reflects our commitment to delivering fast, agile and highly effective creative solutions at any scale."

Shutterstock fuels great work by deeply understanding what brands and creators need to succeed. With a brand portfolio that delivers everything customers need to build, create and distribute compelling work at any scale, the company is also doubling down on its commitment to providing high-quality fuel to accelerate impact through Shutterstock Content, Shutterstock Studios, and Shutterstock AI Solutions. The company's offerings are strategically designed to help creative business leaders produce impactful stories faster and more efficiently, either independently or co-created with Shutterstock support.

Shutterstock's latest impact-focused suite of offerings includes:

Unlimited downloads subscription: Shutterstock has begun the rollout of a game-changing addition to its Content suite. Designed for individual users, the Unlimited downloads subscription offers a value-driven solution that makes it significantly easier for creators to build impactful work. This offering provides access to unlimited downloads from a curated, multimodal library of more than 80 million high-quality images, videos and audio content ideal for freelancers, designers, solopreneurs and content creators.



Generative AI Pro: Designed specifically for business use, this offering enhances Shutterstock's full suite of enterprise AI capabilities, enabling the creation of photorealistic, stylized, or conceptual visuals at 4K resolution. Through this new offering, customers will now have access to greater creative variety, higher quality, and stronger brand relevance. Generative AI Pro uses a multi-model system made up of both Shutterstock's own models (built in collaboration with Databricks) and trusted third-party models from providers like Open AI, Amazon and Google. The proprietary AI-powered Model Recommender chooses the best-fit model for each prompt, based on millions of past interactions, to give more relevant, higher-quality results. Shutterstock's suite of AI offerings, including the new Generative AI Pro solution, is guided by the company's TRUST framework for responsible AI.





AI Data Licensing: For companies looking to build and fine tune AI models, Shutterstock provides one of the largest rights-cleared multimodal datasets and metadata. These datasets fuel the highest quality AI innovation across some of the world's leading AI model builders. In an industry where data is a core ingredient within AI models, Shutterstock continues to evolve with content refreshes, new asset types and new premium metadata. Shutterstock has become one of the largest licensors of multimodal data in this ever-evolving industry.





Scalable, End-to-end Creative Content Production: Shutterstock has set a new standard in creative production offering brands and agencies a streamlined, end-to-end model built for speed, scale, and impactful storytelling. Fueled by global creative and technical expertise, the Shutterstock Studios team is leveraging the next generation of advanced production tools—including generative AI, virtual production, and real-time immersive technologies—to deliver a future-facing solution to the content needs of the world's biggest marketers. Shutterstock Studios' world-class creative has already earned some of the industry's top honors, including Clios, Webbys, Anthem Awards, and Cannes Lions recognition.





GIPHY Ads: As part of Shutterstock's family of brands, GIPHY adds to the company's portfolio of offerings designed to fuel the entire creative ecosystem—strategically expanding its capability to shape the future of creative content distribution. With the expansion of the available marketing mix and channels accessible to brands, GIPHY Ads offers a new way to directly connect and engage with customers through ads they share, not just see—putting brands in front of GIPHY's extensive network which generates 1B+ search queries every day.

Across industries, organizations are increasingly looking for ways to generate content, custom creative, and distribute campaigns at speed and scale. Shutterstock's AI-powered suite enables teams to bring these elements together in a single, streamlined workflow—accelerating time-to-market while maintaining brand consistency. Rather than a set of standalone tools, the company's latest offerings are designed to be modular and interoperable, allowing customers to combine any or all capabilities into a cohesive solution tailored to their goals. This integrated approach supports a wide range of needs: some teams opt to stay hands-on, using various offerings to experiment and build with guidance and training on effective AI prompting, while others choose to have content curated and generated on their behalf. This flexibility allows businesses to operationalize generative AI in ways that align with their existing processes—whether embedding it into traditional creative workflows or scaling new capabilities across departments. By meeting a broad range of customer needs, from hands-on to hands-free, the platform helps teams move faster and go further.

"The future of storytelling demands speed and intelligence to compete in a highly saturated market, and businesses that effectively solve for this outperform competitors across every meaningful metric, from customer engagement to revenue growth and more," said Aimee Egan, Chief Enterprise Officer at Shutterstock. "Our new identity is a symbol of the investments we've made in scalable AI and data-driven content solutions that meet our customers where they are so they can tackle their business challenges head-on."

As Shutterstock enters a new chapter, its refreshed brand identity also reflects a forward-looking vision grounded in innovation, trust and impact. With advanced AI tools and a wide range of content and services, Shutterstock helps today's creative leaders move faster and adapt in real time, maximizing storytelling. From global campaigns to everyday content needs, Shutterstock remains a key partner that fuels great work, empowering creatives to stay ahead in a constantly evolving industry.



The launch of this rebrand follows the announcement earlier this year that Shutterstock and Getty Images have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction, creating a premier visual content company. The merged company will be well–positioned to meet the evolving needs of creative, media, and advertising industries through combined investment in content creation, event coverage, and product and technology innovation. Until the deal closes, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, both companies continue to operate independently, business as usual, and Shutterstock remains focused on driving storytelling innovation and providing solutions for today's creative business leaders.

Shutterstock is in the business of turning ideas into impact. Powered by a global network of millions of creators and our cutting-edge technology, we provide businesses, creatives and brand leaders with the essential, universal ingredients to make their work more effective. Shutterstock is home to the world's largest and most diverse collection of high-quality licensable assets, data and AI solutions, advertising and distribution solutions, exclusive editorial content, and full-service studio production—delivering unparalleled resources to fuel great work.

