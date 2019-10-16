Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market Size Worth $8.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shell & tube heat exchangers market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to be driven by the ascending demand for shell and tube heat exchangers in chemical, power generation, and petrochemical industries, specifically in the emerging economies in Asia Pacific and CSA.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest and fastest-growing regional shell & tube heat exchangers market over the forecast period

Rising construction projects of industrial and commercial establishments coupled with favorable government initiatives in India , China , and Japan to develop thermal & solar energy are expected to drive the demand for shell and tube heat exchangers in the APAC region

North America market for shell and tube heat exchangers is anticipated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025

CSA and MEA are expected to exhibit a growth rate of 7.8% and 5.9%, respectively, over the forecast period. Rising requirement for heat recovery application in petrochemical and food & beverages sectors is projected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

Read 139 page research report with ToC on "Shell And Tube Heat Exchangers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Chemical, Food & Beverages, HVAC & Refrigeration, Petrochemicals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/shell-tube-heat-exchangers-market

Shell and tube heat exchangers play a significant role in enhancing the heat transfer efficiency of industrial machinery. Rising demand for efficient thermal management systems is expected to boost the consumption of these exchangers over the forecast period. Growing industrial sectors including food & beverages, chemical, pulp & paper, power generation, metal & mining, textiles, and petrochemicals are expected to result in an increase in the requirement for highly efficient and compact heat exchangers. This, in turn, is projected to drive the market for shell and tube heat exchangers over the forecast period.

Based on end use, chemical is expected to emerge as the largest segment in the global shell and tube exchangers market over the forecast period. The segment is expected to be valued at USD 1.8 billion by 2025. Petrochemicals end-use segment is expected to progress at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, growing environmental concerns regarding waste discharge from the mills are expected to propel the demand for shell and tube heat exchangers in pulp & paper industry.

Increasing consumer spending coupled with ascending demand for thermal management in residential and commercial establishments is expected to drive HVAC segment over the forecast period. Moreover, growing awareness regarding energy conservation and reduction in energy bills is anticipated to propel the product demand in this segment.

Europe regional market accounted for a share of 28.4% in the total market in 2018 and is expected to move ahead at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2025. Recent developments in renewable and nuclear energy sectors are expected to drive power generation segment in Europe. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2018 and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The region is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global shell & tube heat exchangers market based on end use and regional:

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chemical



Food & Beverages



HVAC & Refrigeration



Petrochemicals



Power Generation



Pulp & Paper



Others

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

Find more research reports on HVAC & Construction Industry, by Grand View Research:

Welding Consumables Market – The rise in the construction activities globally is projected to lead high demands for welding consumables in the construction industry, fueling the growth of the global welding consumables market over the forecast period from 2014 to 2025

The rise in the construction activities globally is projected to lead high demands for welding consumables in the construction industry, fueling the growth of the global welding consumables market over the forecast period from 2014 to 2025 Stone Crushing Equipment Market – Stone crushing equipment is used to lower the size, or to change the shape of the raw material mix by breaking down the stones into small pieces, so that they are easily differentiated for the proper end use.

Stone crushing equipment is used to lower the size, or to change the shape of the raw material mix by breaking down the stones into small pieces, so that they are easily differentiated for the proper end use. Aftercoolers Market – The global aftercoolers market is expected to witness significant growth owing to its utility across several application domains.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.