BEIJING, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During an interview with Guangming Online recently, Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), emphasized the alignment between President Xi Jinping's vision and the IPU's sustainability goals. "We cannot today manage this planet as if we are doing it only for this current generation," Chungong noted, highlighting the importance of considering future generations. He praised China's leadership in fostering global collaboration, particularly in mobilizing the Global South to play a more significant role in global decision-making.

Shared path toward modernization: Secretary General of the IPU highlights China's governance and global collaboration

Chungong used the Belt and Road Initiative as an analogy to explain its unifying impact. "A belt is supposed to go around something and make it strong," he said, linking the initiative to the concept of building a community with a shared future. He expressed admiration for China's efforts to address common challenges like poverty, climate change, and infrastructure deficits. "The rest of the Global South can learn from how the Chinese have been able to address these challenges," he added.

Reflecting on governance, Chungong emphasized the importance of a people-centered approach. "Democracy can only be meaningful if it meets the aspirations of the people," he remarked, stressing the need for practical outcomes such as healthcare, education, and employment. He highlighted the National People's Congress as an example of integrated governance, where grassroots inputs are reflected in national policies. This, he emphasized, is the kind of democracy that delivers concrete benefits to the people.

