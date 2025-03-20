BEIJING, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an interview with Guangming Online, Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), praised China's approach to international cooperation and governance. She highlighted how China's policies are built on mutual respect and trust, emphasizing that the country treats smaller nations equally despite its global stature. Ackson noted that China's approach is different from typical international cooperation, focusing on shared goals and mutual benefit.

Shared path to modernization: IPU President highlights China’s role in fostering equal cooperation and shared development

She also discussed how other countries can learn from China's development model, particularly those in the Global South. "It's easier to see China's progress firsthand rather than just reading about it," she said, pointing to China's remarkable infrastructure development and social services. Ackson acknowledged that while China's path to modernization is unique, its successes offer valuable lessons for other nations striving for development.

Looking toward the future, Ackson expressed optimism about greater cooperation between countries. She believes that both developing and developed nations can benefit from China's experiences, especially in how the country navigates global challenges while maintaining its own unique model. "The future is about countries learning from each other and applying those lessons to their own development," Ackson concluded, highlighting the importance of shared learning and collaboration in building a better global community.

https://youtu.be/iqa2674Lzrs

