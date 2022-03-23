SH Hotels & Resorts to Operate Copenhagen's Iconic Skt. Petri Hotel

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copenhagen's landmark Skt. Petri Hotel, ranked the #1 Hotel in Northern Europe by Conde Nast Traveler in 2020, is to be operated by SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels and Treehouse Hotels, under its luxury hospitality SH Collection.

In keeping with Copenhagen's sustainability status as the "greenest" city in Europe, SH Hotels & Resorts intends to reinvent the iconic Skt. Petri, the first real estate investment in Denmark by global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, as the first 1 Hotel in Northern Europe at a future date. The mission-driven, nature and sustainability-focused 1 Hotel brand, founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, aligns perfectly with the Copenhagen municipal government's celebrated pledge to transform into a fully carbon neutral urban center by 2025.

Centrally located in the Danish capital's historic heart by the 17th-century Round Tower and bordering the lively Latin Quarter, the Skt. Petri's 288 chic modern rooms - including 42 rooms with balconies, a Penthouse Suite with Terrace and a Presidential Suite with Terrace - boast sweeping views of the Old Town. Major nearby attractions include the Tivoli Gardens, University of Copenhagen campus and Christiansborg Palace, all well within walking distance. A grandly proportioned multi-floor lobby leads to a charming outdoor courtyard, shaded by fig trees and umbrellas, offering a refined refuge from the urban flow.

To make reservations, visit https://www.sktpetri.com/

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China) and the recently opened Toronto with projects in development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, San Francisco, Mission Bay, Elounda Hills and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Macau and Bordeaux; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester and Brickell (Miami). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, Sanya (China) in 2020 and most recently Toronto, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Additionally, the properties have earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating through the International WELL Building Institute, which focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of our team members and guests. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, San Francisco, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Copenhagen, Elounda Hills and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com .

