1 Hotels To Debut in Japan with 1 Hotel Tokyo: a New Nature-Inspired Urban Icon

Combining Sustainable Luxury and Cutting-Edge Design in Japan's Capital

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable hotel brand management company founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, is proud to unveil plans for 1 Hotel Tokyo. Set to open in 2025, 1 Hotel Tokyo represents a longstanding collaboration with Mori Trust, one of Japan's leading property developers. After years of planning, the two companies are creating a true 1 Hotels experience that's deeply rooted in nature and sustainability.

1 Hotel Tokyo will be located in the buzzing Akasaka district, serving as an anchor to Mori Trust's Tokyo World Gate Akasaka project. This state-of-the-art complex integrates retail, offices, and the luxurious 1 Hotel experience in a pedestrian-friendly and dynamic, masterfully planned development.

"Partnering with Mori Trust, we see a vision realized—a shared vision that transcends mere accommodation and embodies a commitment to nature, luxury, and cultural preservation in Tokyo, a city renowned for its innovation and sophistication," says Barry Sternlicht, founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. "To world travelers, Japan is revered for the beauty of its gardens and the serenity of the soul. We have tried to mirror this with our 1 Hotel Tokyo. It's part of our pledge to create exceptional hospitality experiences that embrace the next generation of luxury travelers."

"Tokyo World Gate Akasaka is a development project with a vision to create a lush, green oasis in the heart of Tokyo," says Miwako Date, President and CEO of Mori Trust. "With its deep commitment to nature reflected in every aspect—from design to service—1 Hotels embodies the future of luxury hospitality. We feel it is the perfect flagship choice for Tokyo World Gate Akasaka, and we were excited to bring this mission-driven brand on board. We are confident that 1 Hotel Tokyo will become a must-visit destination for travelers from around the world and our local community, further enhancing Tokyo's appeal. Through our hotel and resort business, we remain committed to establishing Tokyo as a leading tourism destination."

Sustainability is at the core of 1 Hotel Tokyo, which has achieved the Rank S certification from CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency), signifying the highest level of environmental performance. This prestigious recognition highlights the property's alignment with Japan's ambitious environmental goals. Key initiatives include reduced energy and water consumption, advanced rainwater and greywater recycling systems, and the sustainable sourcing of furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) from reclaimed and recycled materials.

"Our commitment to sustainability is woven into the hotel's very fabric, from energy and water conservation systems to the use of reclaimed materials, creating a sanctuary that respects and enhances its environment," says Raul Leal, CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts. "And with its biophilic design and focus on wellness and nature-inspired, community-minded experiences, 1 Hotel Tokyo brings a serene calm—creating an oasis in the heart of Tokyo's bustling urban environment."

In keeping with this commitment to nature and sustainability, the hotel's design draws from authentic materials, traditional craftsmanship, and Japan's natural landscapes. The design approach embraces the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, celebrating the beauty in imperfection and using raw materials and textures to create a Zen-like atmosphere.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a tranquil space that blends moss-covered boulders, plant-lined walls, and the same Oya stone that Frank Lloyd Wright used in some of his iconic Japanese buildings. On the 38th floor, the main lobby is a peaceful retreat with a sculptural stone water feature that brings the outdoors inside, ample greenery, a ceiling that mimics the raked sand patterns of a Zen garden, and dazzling city views.

The food and beverage offerings at 1 Hotel Tokyo are meticulously curated to reflect Japan's culinary prowess, with a design that underscores the groundbreaking cuisine and mixology that will be showcased here. The main restaurant, accessed from the 38th-floor lobby, features details like locally sourced stepping stones that emulate a Japanese garden pathway, an open kitchen, multiple private dining areas, and spectacular views of the Imperial Palace. The bar has hand-stitched lanterns, walls covered in handmade textured tiles, 360-degree seating, and breathtaking views of Tokyo's skyline.

The 211 spacious guest rooms—including expansive suites measuring approximately 42 to 140 square meters—blend traditional Japanese design with modern luxury. Entrances feature moss walls, lattice wood accents, and natural stone, while bedrooms boast live-edge plank headboards, sculptural TV consoles with integrated planters, and wood-beamed ceilings. The bathrooms are designed with organic materials, including chiseled stone vanities and deep soaking tubs, to create a soothing, spa-like ambiance.

1 Hotel Tokyo will also offer a comprehensive wellness experience that allows guests to rejuvenate mind, body, and spirit. There's a spa inspired by Zen gardens, multiple hammams, a fitness center with an incredible view, and an indoor pool with huge windows that blur the lines between indoors and outdoors. A serene outdoor terrace space filled with lush greenery allows guests to take in views of the city.

In addition to its world-class leisure amenities, 1 Hotel Tokyo will be a top destination for business travel and special events. The property will have approximately 473 square meters of meeting and event space, featuring rough-hewn wood entry doors, minimalist aesthetics, custom carpets inspired by the movement of sand, and stunning views of Tokyo Tower.

The setting adds to the allure. 1 Hotel Tokyo will give guests a convenient gateway to Akasaka, one of Tokyo's most exciting neighborhoods. Here, bustling streets are lined with restaurants, parks, and historic landmarks.

As Tokyo continues to thrive as a global hub of culture and innovation, 1 Hotel Tokyo represents a new chapter in Japan's hospitality landscape. It's positioned to become an iconic destination, embodying 1 Hotels' commitment to sustainability, mindful luxury, and a deep connection to nature.

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the recently opened Hanalei Bay flagship property, and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London), with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh, Melbourne, Seattle, Tokyo and San Miguel de Allende; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Riyadh, Dubai, Rome, and the Maldives ; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Sunnyvale, Brickell (Miami), Riyadh, and Adelaide (Australia). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational, and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. For more information, visit www.shhotelsandresorts.com.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS

As a mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels—which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park; followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017; West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019; Sanya (China) in 2020; Toronto in 2021; San Francisco and Nashville in 2022; and in 2023, the Hanalei Bay flagship property and Mayfair (London), the brand's first European property—is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it. It is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Austin, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Copenhagen, Elounda Hills (Crete), Riyadh, Melbourne, Seattle, Tokyo and San Miguel de Allende. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

ABOUT MORI TRUST

Mori Trust Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive real estate developer for urban development in central Japan and hotel and resort business throughout Japan. With its three core businesses of "Real Estate Business," "Hotel & Resort Business," and "Investment Business (domestic and overseas)," Mori Trust has 64 buildings, residences, and commercial facilities in Japan and abroad, and 35 hotel and resort facilities (as of March 2024). Through urban development and hotel development that preserves and utilizes historical buildings that serve as tourism resources, we will promote projects that enhance Japan's international competitiveness. For more information, visit mori-trust.co.jp/english/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572528/SH_Hotels_Resorts_1H_Tokyo_Lobby_View.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572529/SH_Hotels_Resorts_1H_Tokyo_Lobby_View.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572527/SH_Hotels_Resorts_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786192/SH_Hotels_and_Resorts_Logo.jpg