Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size Worth $1.18 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 9.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
23 Mar, 2021, 08:35 GMT
SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027. The high prevalence of sepsis, the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic systems, and increasing government initiatives are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.
Key suggestions from the report:
- By product, blood culture media held the largest share in 2020 as it is the most accurate mode of testing for the diagnosis of this disease. The software segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to new product developments in this field
- On the basis of technology, the molecular diagnostics segment is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to its high sensitivity, accuracy, and less turnaround time
- Based on the pathogen, in 2020, the bacterial sepsis segment held the largest revenue share owing to its high prevalence
- North America dominated the market in 2020 due to high awareness, a favorable reimbursement scenario, and the presence of established players
- The Asia Pacific is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large target population in emerging economies, such as India and China
Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Blood Culture Media, Software, Instruments, Assay Kits & Reagents), By Technology, By Pathogen, By Testing Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sepsis-diagnostics-market
Sepsis is a bloodstream disease that occurs as a result of a response to pathogenic microorganisms present in the blood. Patients suffering from this disease experience severe inflammation, which leads to prolonged hospitalization. According to the WHO, around 30 million people are estimated to be affected by this disease every year. The NCBI stated that the largest number of this condition has been observed in the youngest and oldest age groups. Thus, there is a rising need for the early diagnosis of this disease. The WHO reported that every year, 1.2 million children and 3 million newborns are affected by this disease across the world. This has further boosted the demand for its diagnostic tools for quick results and improved patient outcomes.
Increasing regulatory approval and the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic solutions for sepsis are expected to facilitate market growth over the forecast period. In May 2018, T2 Biosystems, Inc., a U.S.-based emerging diagnostic solutions company, received the U.S. FDA approval for its T2Bacteria Panel, intended for the detection of specific sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens in human whole blood specimens.
The outbreak of COVID-19 is another important factor boosting the demand for sepsis diagnostics around the globe. Symptoms of sepsis such as multiorgan injuries develop in around 2.0% to 5.0% of COVID-19 cases 8 to 10 days post-hospitalization, based on the estimates of the Global Sepsis Alliance. To manage this situation, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, in May 2020, extended its partnership with Beckman Coulter for the development of a digital algorithm to detect sepsis in patients with COVID-19.
Grand View Research has segmented the global sepsis diagnostics market on the basis of product, technology, pathogen, testing type, and region:
- Sepsis Diagnostics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Instruments
- Blood Culture Media
- Assay Kits and Reagents
- Software
- Sepsis Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Microbiology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Immunoassays
- Flow Cytometry
- Sepsis Diagnostics Pathogen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Bacterial Sepsis
- Gram-positive Bacteria
- Gram-negative Bacteria
- Fungal Sepsis
- Others
- Sepsis Diagnostics Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Laboratory Testing
- POC Testing
- Sepsis Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- MEA
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
List of Key Players of Sepsis Diagnostics Market
- bioMérieux SA
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Danaher Corporation
- Cepheid
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Luminex Corporation
- Bruker Corporation
- Amara Health Analytics
- Wolters Kluwer N.V.
- Cerner Corporation
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Mckesson Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
