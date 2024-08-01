SenseRobot Debuts in Europe, Triumphs Over 7-Dan French Pro at European Go Game Tournament

Enjoy AI-powered Immersive Gaming Experiences at Home with SenseRobot

TOULOUSE, France, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenseRobot, an artificial intelligence (AI) home robotics brand, has debuted in Europe with initial launches in France and the United Kingdom (UK). As part of the launch, the brand introduced SenseRobot Go, the first AI-powered chess robot designed for the European consumer market. Integrating industry-leading AI visual and decision intelligence technologies, SenseRobot Go provides an unparalleled immersive experience for all players. By providing an engaging platform to play, learn, and master the game of Go, this innovative product aims to nurture more aspiring Go players across Europe.

SenseRobot Go competed against Benjamin Dréan-Guénaïzia at the ECG 2024 SenseRobot Go was showcased at the ECG 2024

As part of SenseRobot's launch in France, SenseRobot Go was showcased at the European Go Congress 2024 (ECG 2024), which is held from 26 July 2024 to 10 August 2024 in Toulouse. The captivating Go match between SenseRobot Go and Benjamin Dréan-Guénaïzia, a renowned French Go player and 7-dan professional, was the highlight of the event. The audience was enthralled as the AI-powered robot displayed exceptional strategic capabilities, engaging in a thrilling battle against Dréan-Guénaïzia. Despite having a three-stone handicap, SenseRobot Go gained a strong lead during the match and triumphed over Dréan-Guénaïzia.

Master Go Anytime, Anywhere

With SenseRobot Go accessible to every household, players can improve their skills and hone their critical thinking. As a training partner, SenseRobot Go offers players of all skill levels a variety of gameplay modes to suit their needs. SenseRobot Go has 27 difficulty levels, ranging from 18K to 9-dan proficiency. For players seeking a greater challenge, SenseRobot Go can be set to exceed the 9-dan level.

Other than solo practices, players are also able to connect with other SenseRobot Go players remotely through features such as "Challenge Friends". This feature allows players to enjoy a real-time game with their friends, regardless of location. Additionally, a dedicated app allows players to analyse their performance by reviewing their game records to continually improve their Go skills.

SenseRobot Go will be available on Amazon at an estimated retail price of €1,000.

About SenseRobot

SenseRobot is a leading smart home robotic brand, pioneering the category of AI-powered household chess robots. As the world's first company to mass-produce intelligent robotic arms for domestic use, SenseRobot is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI technology into every home. Guided by a design philosophy centred on "innovative, eye-care, cognitive stimulation, and companionship", SenseRobot aims to nurture the health, learning, and overall development of its users.

