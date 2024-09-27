SenseRobot's AI Chess Robot Triumphs Over Four-Time Women's World Chess Champion

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenseRobot, an artificial intelligence (AI) home robotics brand, has unveiled a new addition to its AI-powered chess robot series, SenseRobot Chess. SenseRobot Chess has achieved a significant breakthrough, mastering complex engineering challenges that allow its intelligent robotic arms to precisely grasp and position 3D chess pieces — marking a first in household robotics. Chess players can now enjoy an immersive human-machine gaming experience anytime, anywhere.

The main challenge in developing SenseRobot Chess was the recognition and manipulation of chess pieces that are of different shapes and sizes. To overcome this challenge, SenseRobot developed an innovative structure and algorithm for the robotic arms and incorporated a three-fingered claw for precise handling of 3D pieces. Equipped with a proprietary AI engine, SenseRobot Chess categorizes its gameplay into 25 levels, offering players of all skill levels a variety of game modes. It also offers a range of other features, including training exercises, skill challenges, game analysis, making it the perfect companion for chess enthusiasts.

In a thrilling debut match, SenseRobot Chess took on Hou Yifan, a four-time Women's World Chess Champion. Known for becoming a grandmaster at the age of 13 and winning her first Women's World Chess Championship at 16, Hou is celebrated as the youngest world champion in history. In this highly anticipated match between Hou and SenseRobot Chess, Hou showcased her exceptional skills from the first move, setting the stage for an intense battle. As the game progressed, SenseRobot Chess demonstrated remarkable strategic capabilities, gradually widening its lead and ultimately claiming victory.

SenseRobot Chess is designed to elevate the gaming experience for enthusiasts while sparking curiosity in young learners, making chess and AI technology more accessible. As a pioneer in home chess robotics, SenseRobot is dedicated to enriching the global chess community by offering smarter, more convenient learning and gameplay experiences for players of all levels.

About SenseRobot

SenseRobot is a leading smart home robotic brand, pioneering the category of AI-powered household chess robots. As the world's first company to mass-produce intelligent robotic arms for domestic use, SenseRobot is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI technology into every home. Guided by a design philosophy centred on "innovative, eye-care, cognitive stimulation, and companionship", SenseRobot aims to nurture the health, learning, and overall development of its users.

