Seeing Machines Joins Forces with Qualcomm to Deliver DMS Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., have announced today they are working together to deliver optimized driver monitoring systems (DMS) on high-end infotainment platforms to the global automotive industry.

For improved safety, automakers look towards DMS to help assure the driver's attentiveness on the road. A significant challenge facing automotive OEMs is the integration of the DMS processing function into a range of physical locations within the car. Infotainment is an area that is emerging as a critical integration point.

Seeing Machines, industry leader in AI-powered DMS technology, and Qualcomm Technologies., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, have been working together to optimize the Seeing Machines driver monitoring platform technology for the Snapdragon Autonomous Platform architecture and its very capable acceleration hardware.

Seeing Machines and Qualcomm Technologies are working closely on an optimized implementation of the Seeing Machines' DMS solution for a global premium automaker. The technology is scalable across different tiers of cockpit systems utilizing the Snapdragon platforms' efficient heterogenous computing blocks and Seeing Machines and Qualcomm Technologies intend to support this integrated solution more broadly across the automotive industry.

Nick DiFiore, SVP of Automotive at Seeing Machines commented: "As the requirement for DMS technology becomes more commonplace and OEMs roll it across more of their vehicle portfolio to address global regulatory requirements such as Euro NCAP, it is very important that Seeing Machines executes on robust solutions while providing system level integration options for OEMs. We are delighted to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver this optimized, cost-effective, infotainment integrated solution to our joint OEM customers."

Anshuman Saxena, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies said, "Our mission is to provide automakers with comprehensive solutions that offer immersive in-vehicle experiences, addressing the complexities of integrating multiple domains into digital cockpits. We believe an effective in-cabin and driver monitoring solution is paramount to predictive safety systems. Through our work with Seeing Machines to efficiently integrate DMS, we are facilitating a streamlined and optimal solution for automakers."

