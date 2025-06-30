Seeing Machines and Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. enter Guardian collaboration to boost sales in Europe

CANBERRA, Australia, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30 June 2025, Seeing Machines Limited the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces that it has entered a Referral Agreement with Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. to enable greater driver safety across the region. This agreement comes as automakers around the world prepare to comply with the European Union's new Vehicle General Safety Regulations (GSR) mandating the use of direct Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology to reduce the risks of distracted driving.

Guardian Generation 3, the latest technology from Seeing Machines designed to protect drivers from risk of drowsiness and distraction Mitsubishi_Logo

The agreement builds on the momentum of the successful collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. announced in February this year, which is already delivering a growing pipeline of opportunities across the Americas. Initially, Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. will work with Seeing Machines to leverage Mitsubishi Electric's strong fleet connections including logistics, distribution and maintenance to accelerate sales of the company's cutting-edge Guardian Generation 3 solution via these channels.

Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation operating extensively across Europe, with a network of branches in numerous countries. The collaboration will also allow Seeing Machines to leverage the extensive direct relationships Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. has with truck and bus OEMs across the region to better promote Guardian Generation 3 as an industry-leading solution enabling automakers to achieve compliance with Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) system requirements under the European Union's GSR. This will also facilitate the expansion of Guardian Generation 3 business into a range of other potential sectors (including rail) through Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V.'s significant existing presence in these markets.

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines, commented: "Our relationship with Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. is already delivering results, as demonstrated by the strong progress we have made in the Americas and the near-term opportunities it's creating. Extending this approach into Europe with Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. consequently represents a natural next step. Their proven reputation and established relationships position them as an ideal partner to bring our Guardian technology to new customers across the region, and I'm particularly excited about the significant opportunity this will unlock for us within the OEM sector for After Manufacture (factory-fit) fitment."

Rob Noon, Automotive Business Unit President at Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V., said: "We're delighted to partner with Seeing Machines to support the expansion of their world-class safety technology across Europe. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to reducing transport risk, and we're proud to support Seeing Machines in scaling its impact across a range of transportation industries."

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines is revolutionizing global transport safety. Its technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

www.seeingmachines.com

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded a revenue of 5,521.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

About Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. - Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; helping customers meet their business challenges through providing innovative technologies and high-quality products and solutions.

For more information visit https://Europe.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥150=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2025

