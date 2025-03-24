Seeing Machines announces new technology and safety appointments

CANBERRA, Australia, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Noble as its Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, John will lead Seeing Machines' technology strategy, innovation initiatives and cutting-edge product development, ensuring the Company is well positioned to respond to accelerating regulatory momentum as growing numbers of OEMs and transport operators in Europe are required to enhance safety through the adoption of driver monitoring system (DMS) technology.

John has held a range of engineering roles within Seeing Machines over the past 20 years and is an expert in systems engineering, R&D, engineering management, computer vision, embedded systems, and is Chair of the Company's IP Committee. At the same time, he has spent decades working in a range of customer-facing engagements across Seeing Machines' different business divisions, meaning he brings unique insights that will position the Company to successfully exploit the growing global adoption of DMS as transport safety regulations ramp up.

As part of a wider strategic reorganisation of the Company's management structure, Dr Mike Lenné, a recognised global authority on human factors and safety, has been appointed as Seeing Machines' inaugural Chief Safety Officer. Leveraging nearly 30 years of experience at the forefront of human factors research and implementation, Mike will lead efforts to further deepen and expand Seeing Machines' global partnerships with customers, research and technology partners, regulators and safety groups, building close relationships that will drive forward the Company's continued revenue growth while making the world's roads and skies safer.

Paul McGlone, CEO commented: "John brings a deep technical expertise to his new role which aligns perfectly with our goal to shape the future of transport and get more people home safely. Having worked for decades in the field of engineering management, he is uniquely well equipped to improve the way we design, develop and deliver our technology. Alongside Mike's appointment as Chief Safety Officer, our business has the leadership in place to focus on successful delivery and on our core mission of improving global safety outcomes."

John Noble, CTO added: "We have an incredible pool of talent at Seeing Machines, and I'm delighted by the opportunity to lead our technical team. We will empower our experts, and therefore our customers, by refining our proven engineering processes to reflect the growing role of AI and synthetic data in our products, and to better support rapid and iterative delivery. I look forward to defending our reputation for quality, and ensuring we are viewed as an open and collaborative partner."

Seeing Machines has secured 18 Automotive programs with 11 OEMs, totalling an expected initial lifetime revenue of $392 million, with the majority expected to be recognised by 2028. The company has over 2.88 million cars in production across 8 programs with major brands like General Motors, Ford, Mercedes Benz, and BMW.

Seeing Machines' Aftermarket Guardian technology protects over 1,100 global transport and logistics fleets, having travelled more than 19 billion kilometres reducing risky driving behaviours linked to fatigue and distraction. In Aviation, the US$10m collaboration with Collins Aerospace progresses, advancing the development of the launch product and positioning the company as a leader in this growing industry.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

