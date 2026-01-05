Seeing Machines to unveil 3D Cabin Perception Mapping at CES2026

Pioneering interior sensing technology to advance automotive safety and customer experience

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines, a global leader in vision-based monitoring technology, today announced it will unveil its next-generation 3D Cabin Perception Mapping solution at CES 2026, the world's leading technology event. Attendees will be invited to experience a live, in-vehicle demonstration showcasing the Company's most advanced automotive interior sensing capabilities to date.

The 3D Cabin Perception Mapping solution represents a major advancement in in-cabin intelligence, delivering high-fidelity sensing that monitors drivers and all vehicle occupants in real time. By providing a precise, continuous understanding of occupant presence, position and behaviour, the technology enables automakers to unlock new levels of safety performance while enhancing the overall in-vehicle experience across an expanding range of driving scenarios.

At CES 2026, Seeing Machines will also demonstrate how its interior sensing technologies operate in concert with exterior sensor systems to create a more holistic perception of the driving environment. This integrated approach enables vehicles to respond intelligently to both complex road conditions and evolving in-cabin dynamics, supporting safer, more adaptive and increasingly automated driving experiences.

Seeing Machines' latest Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DMS/OMS) technology will also be showcased through its integrated rear-view mirror solution, offering a wide field of view to monitor the driver and vehicle occupants. This solution is currently in production as part of the Company's largest automotive program won to date and represents a significant technical milestone across the industry, as recognised earlier this year at InCabin Europe in Barcelona.

The Seeing Machines Future Mobility Group will be present at CES 2026, hosting meetings and demonstrations with leading customers across the autonomous driving ecosystem. The Group's focus is on co-developing next-generation DMS/OMS solutions to support supervised autonomy as the industry accelerates toward broader deployment.

In addition, Seeing Machines' technology will be featured across a number of partner exhibits at CES, including collaborations with Valeo, Magna, QNX and Texas Instruments.

