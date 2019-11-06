Seeing Machines and Xilinx collaborate to supply FOVIO Chip

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seeing Machines FOVIO Driver Monitoring Chip ("FOVIO Chip") strategy has been bolstered by a renewed supply agreement with its silicon supply partner, Xilinx, Inc. Xilinx, the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, is collaborating with Seeing Machines to supply semi-custom versions of its automotive-grade devices, supporting Seeing Machines' FOVIO Chip solution for the automotive market. The FOVIO Chip is currently committed to three ongoing automotive OEM programs, two in North America and one in China.

The agreement extends the existing supplier partnership between Seeing Machines and Xilinx, where Xilinx will now provide the FOVIO Chip directly to automotive Tier 1 customers that are pre-approved by Seeing Machines. By Xilinx supplying silicon to Seeing Machines' FOVIO Chip customers, supply chain complexities will be reduced, as well as associated risks and costs.

Seeing Machines remains the sole supplier of the FOVIO Chip solution for the automotive industry. This solution includes Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software, acceleration IP, and application interfaces, and, as before, utilizes Xilinx silicon, forming a cost-effective and power-efficient DMS Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP). The FOVIO Chip solution enables customers to seamlessly integrate DMS into their advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and semi-automated driving systems. Seeing Machines expects this will continue to appeal to customers looking to deploy DMS quickly with minimal risk.

"We are very pleased to continue our strong partnership with Xilinx in the automotive driver monitoring market," said Nick DiFiore, SVP of automotive at Seeing Machines. "This is a relationship that both companies have been nurturing for several years and, by leveraging the particular strengths of each company, we both benefit as do our respective customers."

In order to leverage the Seeing Machines driver monitoring technology across Aviation and Fleet and enhance the products and solutions currently offered in those markets, Seeing Machines retains the right to procure FOVIO Chips direct from Xilinx.

"This renewed collaboration with Seeing Machines enables Xilinx to extend the use of our industry leading, adaptable technology to an even broader base of ADAS customers," said Willard Tu, senior director, automotive, Xilinx. "Leveraging our heritage in delivering over 60 million automotive qualified devices for ADAS applications, this collaboration further establishes Xilinx's commitment to expand our footprint in safety applications, including driver monitoring systems."

***

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time identification and understanding of drivers and operators through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver (and Operator) Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator identification and attention and can detect drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The company has offices and people in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions to industry leaders in each vertical. As the number of commercial aircraft in operation continues to grow, pilot training systems have become an essential safety technology in the aviation industry. Monitoring gaze and scanning behaviour will help crew training teams further the development of best practices and safety measures. www.seeingmachines.com .

Antenna Group for Seeing Machines (Media Enquiries)

seeingmachines@antennagroup.com

+1 646-833-0289

SOURCE Seeing Machines Limited