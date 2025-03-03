Security Service Edge Market worth $23.01 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Security Service Edge Market will grow to USD 23.01 Billion by 2030 from USD 6.08 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2024- 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Security Service Edge Market"

300 – Tables

250 - Figures

365 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186280780

Scope Of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Solution, Service, Professional Services, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global security service edge (SSE) market are Zscaler (US), Cisco (US), Broadcom (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Netskope (US), Fortinet (US), Skyhigh Security (US), HPE Aruba Networks (US), iboss (US), Lookout (US), Cloudflare (US), Check Point (Israel), Open Systems (Switzerland), Forcepoint (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Citrix (US), Menlo Security (US), Versa Networks (US), Akamai (US), Juniper Networks (US), HCL Technologies (India), Nord Security (Netherlands), Trend Micro (Japan), Singtel (Singapore), Tata Communications Limited (India), SITA (Switzerland), Twingate (US), Banyan Security (US), and CrowdStrike (US).

The major drivers of the market growth of the SSE market are the widespread adoption of remote work which has led organizations to provide secure, flexible, and scalable network and security infrastructure to support remote workforces effectively. SSE solutions have risen to this issue by offering secure access to cloud-based applications and resources from any location. As remote work continues to be a prominent fixture in the modern workplace, organizations are increasingly investing in SSE solutions to ensure their employees can work productively and securely, irrespective of their physical location. In addition to this, the rising need for a unified network security architecture is a key driver in the SSE market as organizations are increasingly adopting hybrid work models and cloud-based services, making traditional perimeter-based security approaches inadequate. Furthermore, integrating a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) into an organization's security framework significantly bolsters the adoption of an effective SSE strategy. By integrating CASBs with SSE or SASE solutions, organizations create a comprehensive security ecosystem. This approach extends uniform security policies and controls across the entire network, including remote work scenarios and cloud resources These factors are pushing organizations toward adopting SSE to safeguard their digital assets effectively.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186280780

Based on the organization size, SMEs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period because smaller enterprises speed up their digital transformation and want cost-effective yet powerful security solutions. Cloud-based SSE systems with flexible, subscription-based pricing structures are particularly appealing to SMEs since they address limited in-house security resources while offering complete coverage. As a result, SMEs are adopting SSE solutions at a quicker rate, fueling the segment's upward development trajectory.

By service, professional service will grow at the highest market size during the forecast period.

The professional service segment is expected to have the largest market share in the Security Service Edge (SSE) market because organizations typically require specialized expertise throughout the project lifecycle, including implementation and integration, consulting and advisory, training and education, and support and maintenance. These specialized engagements assist in solving complicated security needs, enabling flawless implementation, and maintaining regulatory compliance, resulting in a larger overall demand for professional services compared to managed SSE services in the SSE market.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=186280780

By region, North America will grow at the highest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at the highest market size in the SSE market during the forecast period because of its advanced technological infrastructure, stringent regulatory framework, and increasing cybersecurity threats. The region houses major economies like the United States and Canada, which are at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and AI & ML for security. This also includes North America, whose strict compliance requirements, CISA regulations, and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework propel organizations to invest heavily in SSE.

The increasing number of cyberattacks, especially ransomware, phishing, and breaches, has led industries in healthcare, BFSI, and government to enhance their defenses. Furthermore, government initiatives, such as vigorous adoption of cloud-based solutions, increasing digitalization, and vendor presence, are pushing North America to be a leader in this market.

Top Key Companies in Security Service Edge Market:

The report profiles key players such as Zscaler (US), Cisco (US), Broadcom (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Netskope (US), Fortinet (US), Skyhigh Security (US), HPE Aruba Networks (US), iBoss (US), Lookout (US) Cloudflare (US), Check Point (Perimeter 81) (US and Israel), Open Systems (Switzerland), Forcepoint (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Quantum Key Distribution Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Encryption as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Signature Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Blockchain Security Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Threat Hunting Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Security Service Edge Companies and Security Service Edge Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg