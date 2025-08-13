Defibrillator Market worth US$16.44 billion by 2030 with 6.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Defibrillator Market, valued at US$11.29 billion in 2024, stood at US$11.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$16.44 billion by the end of the period. The growth in the defibrillator market is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the increasing adult population with higher susceptibility to cardiac arrest, a strong focus of government organizations to enhance the accessibility of defibrillators by boosting the installation of public access defibrillators and providing training & programs on defibrillators. Additionally, the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries and strategic collaborations & partnerships among manufacturers to boost the new developments in defibrillators are likely to support the market's growth in the near future.

By product, the defibrillators market is broadly segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) segment is anticipated to capture the largest global defibrillator market share by product in 2024. Timely intervention using implantable defibrillators during cardiac emergencies is a key advantage offered by this programmed device. Moreover, growing approvals of technologically advanced implantable defibrillators and rising preference for subcutaneous ICDs are likely to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By end users, the defibrillators market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Cardiac Centers, Pre-hospital Settings, Public-Access Markets, Home Care Settings, and Other End Users. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the global defibrillators market in 2024. The significant rise in hospitalization for critical cardiac conditions, the growing number of ICD and CRT-D implant procedures performed in hospitals, and the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases among geriatric patients are the major factors boosting the demand for defibrillators among target end-user segments during the study period.

By geography, the defibrillator market is segmented based on the region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the defibrillator market. This can be attributed to the rapid adoption of technologically advanced defibrillators, favorable reimbursement policy, and the strong presence of manufacturers with a strong focus on strengthening R&D through investments in new product development. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large target patient pool, government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure, and expansion of market players in the region.

Major players in the defibrillator market include Medtronic (Ireland), Stryker (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Biotronik (Germany), and CU Medical Systems, Inc. (South Korea).

MEDTRONIC:

MEDTRONIC Due to its extensive product portfolio, Medtronic is the leading player in the global implantable defibrillator market. The company primarily focuses on developing innovative products to treat and manage heart failure and heart rhythm disorders. The company focuses on inorganic business growth strategies such as product development & commercialization, acquisitions, and market expansions to strengthen its current position and gain a larger share of the neurovascular devices market. The company received the CE Mark for its implantable defibrillator systems, Aurora EV-ICD MRI SureScan and Epsila EV MRI SureScan for managing irregular heart rhythms. Moreover, the company is also focusing on expanding its R&D capabilities to fuel product development and commercialization across mature and emerging markets.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a key player in the global defibrillator market, driven by its widely adopted HeartStart AED series. The company has established a strong presence through user-friendly, reliable devices designed for both public and professional use. Philips continues to lead with innovations such as real-time guidance, fast shock delivery, and connected care capabilities. Its strategic focus on accessibility, digital integration, and global deployment has reinforced its role in advancing out-of-hospital cardiac care.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation focuses on innovation and product launches in cardiac rhythm management to provide advanced solutions to healthcare professionals to improve the quality of life. The company continuously invests in R&D to launch new & innovative products. Boston Scientific primarily pursues the strategy of new product launches to sustain its position in the global defibrillators market. Regulatory approvals for its MRI-compatible defibrillators and technological advancements are expected to help the company maintain its position in the market.

