Security Screening Market worth $13.80 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global security screening market is anticipated to grow from USD 9.92 billion in 2025 to USD 13.80 billion in 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The accelerated expansion in this sector is primarily fueled by an increase in global security threats, a surge in terrorism-related risks, and a growing need for enhanced public safety measures at key infrastructure points such as transportation hubs, government facilities, and commercial establishments. Advancements in imaging, AI-based threat detection, and biometrics are streamlining security screening, making it faster, more accurate, and less intrusive. AI enables automated threat recognition and real-time decisions, enhancing operational efficiency. Demand is rising due to regulatory mandates, growing air travel, and cross-border trade. Security screening is also expanding into critical infrastructure, schools, and entertainment venues, becoming essential for proactive risk mitigation and compliance with global standards.

X-ray Screening Systems to Hold Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period

X-ray screening technology is likely to hold a significant share of the security screening market during the forecast period, as this technology is the most important means of detecting concealed threats, such as explosives, weapons, and prohibited items. It is extensively used in airports, government offices, shops, and other secure locations. X-ray screening systems can be integrated with advanced technologies, such as dual-energy X-ray and computed tomography, to improve threat detection accuracy and efficiency. Growing global security concerns, the expansion of transportation hubs, and stricter regulations are driving widespread adoption. Innovations such as AI-powered imaging and automated threat detection improve performance by reducing false alarms. Although high costs and privacy concerns remain challenges, X-ray screening systems are recognized for their reliability and versatility, maintaining a leading position in the market. Ongoing advancements in non-intrusive screening continue to support their evolution, meeting the dynamic security needs of various industries with robust and adaptable solutions.

Baggage & Cargo Screening Applications to Hold Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period

The baggage & cargo screening segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the security screening market throughout the forecast period because of the increasing requirement for robust security at airports, seaports, border crossing points, and logistics centers. With the growth in international air travel and cross-border trade, preserving the safety and integrity of goods and passenger belongings transported has become a key concern. This has led to greater demand for advanced screening equipment, including X-ray screening, computed tomography (CT), and explosive trace detection (ETD) systems, which can identify hidden threats. Greater utilization of automation and AI-based analytics in screening optimizes threat detection efficiency with high throughput and operational performance. In addition, regulatory mandates by international aviation and customs organizations are compelling operators to upgrade legacy systems to meet evolving safety needs. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and express delivery services drives the demand for efficient cargo screening, making this segment a global security screening market leader.

Transportation Segment to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Due to several critical factors, the transportation segment consistently stands out as the fastest-growing vertical in the security screening market. Primarily, the ever-increasing global passenger and cargo volumes across all modes of transport—air, rail, road, and sea—necessitate a constant upgrade and expansion of security infrastructure. Airports, in particular, face immense pressure to process millions of travelers and tons of cargo daily, driving demand for high-throughput, efficient, and accurate screening solutions. Secondly, the persistent and evolving threat landscape from terrorism, illicit trafficking, and organized crime remains a primary driver. High-profile incidents globally underscore the vulnerability of transportation networks and compel governments and private operators to invest in advanced security technologies continuously. This includes a heightened focus on detecting explosives, weapons, and contraband, leading to adopting sophisticated X-ray scanners, trace detectors, and advanced metal detection systems.

North America to Exhibit Second-highest CAGR During Forecast Period

North America will experience a significant growth in the security screening industry during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in advanced security infrastructure across public and private organizations. Homeland security initiatives throughout the region, particularly at airports, border checkpoints, and critical infrastructure locations, fuel demand for advanced screening technologies such as X-ray machines, biometric scanners, and AI-powered threat detection systems. In addition, stringent regulatory environments and government initiatives to strengthen security processes also fuel market growth. Increasing passenger traffic, cargo shipments, and increasing terror and smuggling activities also sustain the application of advanced screening machines. Moreover, technological advancements and innovations by major market players in North America are accelerating the region's market presence. The availability of large security technology vendors and service providers also facilitates the rapid deployment and integration of new solutions, ensuring constant market growth during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the security screening companies are Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (UK), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Leidos (US), Thales (France), and NEC Corporation (Japan).

