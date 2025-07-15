North American Healthcare IT Market worth $439.09 billion by 2030 with 13.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global North American Healthcare IT Market, valued at US$202.12 billion in 2024, stood at US$229.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 13.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$439.09 billion by the end of the period. The growth of this market can be attributed to increasing awareness about digital health, government mandates, financial incentives for adopting healthcare IT solutions, and a shift toward value-based care. The rising use of big data, high returns on IT investments, and the growing incidence of chronic diseases further drive demand. Additionally, the adoption of cloud-based solutions and advanced technologies like AI and IoT create new opportunities for market expansion.

By component, the North American healthcare IT market is divided into three main components: hardware, software, and services. In 2024, the services segment represented the largest share of the market. This growth can be attributed to a robust technological infrastructure and the widespread adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, which have increased the demand for services such as implementation, integration, maintenance, and support.

Additionally, stringent regulatory frameworks and government mandates that promote digitization create a need for ongoing compliance and technical expertise, further driving the reliance on specialized IT services. Healthcare providers are increasingly turning to these services to manage complex workflows, enhance patient care, and ensure operational efficiency in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

By type, the clinical HCIT solutions segment has experienced the highest growth in the healthcare provider solutions market for several reasons. There is a rising demand for improved patient safety and care, driven by strict regulations and government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare quality. The need for integrated healthcare systems and the adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, have also contributed to the growth of this segment. Additionally, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the shift toward value-based care have made clinical IT solutions essential for efficient diagnosis, treatment, and patient management.

By geography, in 2024, the US accounted for the largest share of the North American healthcare IT market. This dominance can be attributed to its strong healthcare infrastructure, heightened awareness of the benefits of digital ealth, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud solutions. The presence of leading healthcare IT companies and well-established digital systems further bolsters this market. Additionally, significant government support—including financial incentives and public health informatics programs—promotes greater adoption of healthcare IT solutions. The high prevalence of chronic diseases and a large, digitally savvy population also contribute to the country's market leadership.

The major players in this market include Oracle (US), Veradigm, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Optum, Inc. (US), Cognizant (US), GE Healthcare (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Inovalon (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), athenahealth (US), Infor (US), Dell Inc. (US), Salesforce, Inc. (US), Merative (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), CitiusTech Inc. (US), Wipro (India), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US), Carestream Health (US), Practice Fusion, Inc. (US), Surgical Information Systems (Georgia), and Medecision (US). These companies are primarily focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, product launches, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions to remain competitive and increase their market share.

Oracle (US):

Oracle (US) is a global technology company that develops, markets, and maintains database software, cloud-based engineering systems, middleware, and application software. It also manufactures hardware solutions for various sectors, including industrial and computer technology. The company operates through three main segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. Oracle provides integrated cloud applications, infrastructure (SaaS and OCI), consulting, technical support, and education services. Its hardware offerings include Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, and storage solutions. The company delivers industry-specific solutions across various sectors, such as healthcare, automotive, education, and retail. In healthcare, its services include claims management, digital patient outreach, and healthcare cloud computing. Leveraging technologies such as IoT, blockchain, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, Oracle has a presence in 175 countries and serves approximately 430,000 customers. The company operates through 50 public cloud regions across 25 countries, with subsidiaries like Oracle America, Inc. and Oracle Technology Company.

Optum, Inc. (US):

Optum, Inc. (US), a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, provides healthcare IT (HCIT) solutions to payers, providers, employers, government entities, and life sciences companies. The company operates through three main segments: Optum Health (focuses on care delivery, care management, wellness, consumer engagement, and health financial services), Optum Insight (offers software and information products, including clinical documentation solutions, advisory consulting services, and business process outsourcing for healthcare organizations), and OptumRx (provides services and solutions for the pharmacy sector). Optum primarily delivers its HCIT solutions through the OptumInsight segment. The company invests USD 6.4 billion annually in technology and innovation and has offices worldwide, with a strong presence in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Singapore, and India.

