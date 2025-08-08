MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Hospital Information System Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Hospital Information System Startups/SMEs, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights KareXpert Inc., Conifer Health Solutions LLC., and MocDoc among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Hospital Information System Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

KareXpert Inc. , is an Indian company specializing in AI-driven digital healthcare solutions, offering a comprehensive Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) designed to streamline hospital operations. Its USP lies in providing a unified platform that integrates various hospital functions, including patient management, billing, pharmacy, and diagnostics, with a focus on AI readiness and data security. KareXpert's strategy involves offering a fully managed service platform with pre-integrated modules, enabling hospitals to establish a digital presence across channels. The company serves a global clientele, including corporate hospitals, government healthcare institutions, and international healthcare providers, positioning itself as a leader in digital healthcare transformation.

MocDoc, is an Indian company offering a cloud-based Hospital Management System (HMS) that automates outpatient and inpatient workflows, including billing, pharmacy, and diagnostics. Its USP lies in providing a user-friendly interface with customizable features tailored to the needs of small to mid-sized hospitals. MocDoc's strategy focuses on offering a secusuitsd reliable healthcare management suite that simplifies and optimizes hospital operations. The company serves a wide range of healthcare providers across India , including public and private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and patient care.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 50 companies, of which the top 5 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Hospital Information System Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Hospital Information System Market By Component (Services, Software), Product Type (Electronic Health Records, Clinical Decision Support Systems, Practice Management Systems, Patient Management Systems, Specialty Information Management Systems, Diagnostic & Imaging Solutions, Pharmacy & Medication Management Solutions, Quality Management Solutions, Supply Chain Management Solutions, HCIT Integration Systems, Administration Information Systems, Population Health Management Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management Solutions, Data Analytics & Reporting Solutions, Telehealth & Telemedicine Solutions, Other Products), Deployment (On-Premises Deployment, Cloud-Based Deployment, Hybrid Deployment), Facility Size (Large Facilities, Small & Medium-Sized Facilities).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

