Securitas issues a MEUR 600 Eurobond

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has today successfully closed a MEUR 600 bond in the Eurobond market with maturity in 2029.
The coupon was 4.375 percent including a margin of 120 basis points.

The proceeds will mainly be used to refinance existing debt. 

The joint lead managers were BBVA, CIC, Citi, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, SEB and UniCredit. 

