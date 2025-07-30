Securitas AB Interim Report Q2 2025 | January-June

STOCKHOLM, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

APRIL–JUNE 2025

Total sales MSEK 38 564 (40 638)

Organic sales growth 5 percent (5)

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 4 percent (7)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 2 798 (2 801)

Operating margin 7.3 percent (6.9)

Earnings per share, SEK 2.56 (2.28)

Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 2.79 (2.60)

(2.60) Cash flow from operating activities 106 percent (60)

The government business within SCIS to be closed down. Group operating margin adjusted for this business, 7.5 percent (7.1)*

JANUARY–JUNE 2025

Total sales MSEK 78 170 (79 898)

Organic sales growth 4 percent (6)

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 5 percent (7)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 5 323 (5 158)

Operating margin 6.8 percent (6.5)

Earnings per share SEK 4.86 (4.12)

Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 5.15 (4.72)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio 2.4 (2.9)

Cash flow from operating activities 56 percent (26)

The government business within SCIS to be closed down. Group operating margin adjusted for this business, 7.1 percent (6.7)*

*For further information regarding the close down of the government business within Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS), refer to Other significant events on page 15. A new key ratio, operating margin adjusted, has been added as of the second quarter 2025. Refer to note 5 for further information.

Comments from the President and CEO

"A good quarter across all segments"

We delivered a strong operating margin of 7.3 percent (6.9) in the second quarter, in line with our plan. The performance was supported by all business seg­ments and the operating margin improved in both security services and technology and solutions.

Organic sales growth was 5 percent with improved growth in North America. Real sales growth in technology and solutions was 4 percent, which was below our expectations.

Operating cash flow improved signifi­cantly compared to last year and our balance sheet remains strong.

A RESILIENT BUSINESS

In a time marked by global uncertainty and geopolitical risks, clients navigate a complex risk landscape. Our long-term partnership approach, supported by deep security expertise, a global presence and AI-enabled digital capa­bil­ities, sets us apart as the preferred partner in the market.

Our business model has consistently demonstrated its strength by delivering local security services close to our clients, which limits our exposure to global trade shifts and macro volatility. Despite ongoing uncertainty, we had no material impact from shifts in the global trade landscape in the second quarter. We remain vigilant, closely monitoring developments together with our clients.

PROFITABILITY A PRIORITY

We have materially improved the prof­itabil­­ity in both technology and solu­tions, and security services. In tech­nol­ogy and solutions, we have enhanced our commercial offering, we have solid cost leverage on decent growth and continued cost efficiency gains.

In our security services business, profitability was supported by active portfolio management and substantially better margins on new sales from our improved client offering. We have consistently addressed non-performing contracts over the past several years, and we are intensifying these efforts to complete this work across Europe in the coming quarters. In the second quarter we renewed several significant airport security contracts in Europe with healthy profitability thanks to our strengthened offering.

The ongoing business optimization program contributed to the margin development in the second quarter and is on track to achieve MSEK 200 in annualized savings by the end of 2025.

After having assessed different strategic options, we have decided to close down the government business within SCIS as the business is not aligned with our long-term strategy. The close down will positively impact the Group's long-term profitability and we estimate that the process will be largely completed by the end of 2026. We remain committed to continuously refine our business portfolio to sharpen our long-term performance and competitive position.

CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE

We deliver a strong second-quarter performance, with 25 percent growth of earnings per share and we remain committed to achieving our target of 8 percent operating margin as we are entering the second half of 2025. We continue to shape Securitas into a company well-positioned to consistently deliver long-term value to our shareholders.

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and CEO

ABOUT SECURITAS

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, ­combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security ­industry. With approximately 336 000 employees in 44 markets, we see a ­different world and ­create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most – their people and assets.

Group financial targets

Securitas has four financial targets:

8–10 percent technology and solutions annual average real sales growth

8 percent Group operating margin by year-end 2025, with a >10 percent ­long-term operating margin ambition

A net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.0x

An operating cash flow of 70–80 percent of operating income before ­amortization

