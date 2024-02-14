Securitas AB upgraded to 'BBB' by S&P Global Ratings
14 Feb, 2024, 17:01 GMT
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB was today upgraded to `BBB' with stable outlook.
Based on lower leverage and strong cash flow generation, S&P's Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term credit rating on Securitas to BBB from BBB-. The outlook is stable.
