Securitas AB upgraded to 'BBB' by S&P Global Ratings

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB was today upgraded to `BBB' with stable outlook.

Based on lower leverage and strong cash flow generation, S&P's Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term credit rating on Securitas to BBB from BBB-. The outlook is stable.

Further information:



Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,

+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

The following files are available for download: