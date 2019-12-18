Scalefusion Ranked 13th in G2.com's 2019 Best Software Companies in India Award

PUNE, India, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalefusion, a Mobile Device Management Solution by ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has been featured in G2's 2019's Best Software Companies in India. G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace, where businesses can discover, review, and research software and services. G2 revealed its annual rankings in December 2019 based on more than 1 million global reviews.

Scalefusion has been awarded the 13th position in the list of 25 best software companies in India unveiled by G2. "The growing landscape in India for SaaS companies looks promising. Being recognized as one of the key contributors to the Indian startup market is encouraging," said Harishanker Kannan, Founder and CEO of ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

G2.com applies a unique algorithm to its user reviews and rating data to calculate both customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Read the entire list of Best Companies in India 2019 by G2.com here.

"Scalefusion has really embraced the voice of their customers and it shows through the reviews their customers are sharing. These reviews have helped them be a G2 High Performer for their category for the last 4 quarters," said Chris Perrine, Vice President of G2 for Asia Pacific.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, mPOS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion InterOps.

