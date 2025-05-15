Scalefusion Partners with Prianto to Expand Enterprise Mobility Reach Across EMEA

PUNE, India, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion — its Unified Management solution - has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Prianto, a leading software distributor specializing in enterprise solutions across EMEA. This collaboration is set to strengthen Scalefusion's footprint across the UK and EMEA by making its endpoint management platform more accessible to resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers (MSPs).

The Prianto Group is part of the QBS Technology Group and is renowned for bringing innovative and high-performing software products to the European channel. With a strong network of IT resellers and a focus on next-gen solutions, Prianto is uniquely positioned to accelerate Scalefusion's reach among enterprise customers looking to streamline device management across diverse endpoints — including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, and digital signage along with establishing strong ties with their partnership ecosystem for Scalefusion's zero trust access and endpoint security platform.

"We're excited to partner with Prianto as we expand our channel presence across Europe," said Philippe Ortodoro, Senior Director Channel Sales EMEA at Scalefusion. "Prianto's expertise in the enterprise software distribution space aligns with our mission to simplify endpoint management and support businesses in securing and managing their devices efficiently. This partnership will empower resellers and MSPs to offer their customers a comprehensive, scalable, One Pane, One Agent solution."

"With Scalefusion, we are pleased to be able to add a manufacturer to our portfolio that strategically complements it in the area of security and endpoint management. The collaboration will strengthen our MSP business in various markets and gives us an interesting offering for our partners," adds Oliver Roth, CCO of QBS.

With this partnership, Prianto will act as a value-added distributor for Scalefusion, offering sales support, technical enablement, and go-to-market services to channel partners across the EMEA region and beyond.

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 10,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

About QBS and Prianto

QBS Software (QBS) operates the world's largest enterprise software delivery platform, with a network of over 12,500 SaaS vendors. QBS specialises in long-tail software procurement, delivering niche and emerging software solutions. By simplifying software sourcing, procurement, and delivery, QBS empowers partners to focus on driving business growth.

Prianto is a QBS Technology Group company and one of the largest enterprise software value-added distributor (VAD) with 12 operating companies across 10 countries in EMEA. The company is committed to absolute loyalty towards specialised customers and only supplies resellers in the channel. Prianto offers its partners a high level of sales and administrative added value as well as technical presales support and professional services.

This strategic acquisition brings together two established players in software distribution, positioning the combined organisation as a market leader in EMEA, with recurring revenues approaching $600 million and a team of over 400 professionals across 12 geographies.

