Scalefusion Partners with MCA Groupe to Expand Endpoint Management and Security Services in France

PUNE, India, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its flagship Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and security platform, has partnered with MCA Groupe, a leading technology consulting and services firm, to accelerate the adoption of secure and scalable endpoint management solutions across France.

MCA Groupe, with its deep expertise in IT transformation and systems integration, serves clients across diverse industries, including public services, energy, transportation, and healthcare. This partnership will enable MCA to offer its clients a comprehensive suite of solutions from Scalefusion, including UEM, OneIdP, and Veltar Endpoint Security, to simplify device management, enforce Zero Trust access, and strengthen endpoint protection.

"As French enterprises continue to modernize their IT operations and embrace hybrid work, there is a growing need for unified, secure, and intelligent endpoint management," said Philippe Ortodoro, Senior Director Channel Sales EMEA at Scalefusion. "Our partnership with MCA Groupe is a strategic step toward meeting this need. Their trusted presence in the French market and strong technical capabilities make them an ideal partner to deliver our platform to customers who value operational efficiency and strong security."

With this partnership, MCA Groupe will now be able to deliver end-to-end endpoint lifecycle services powered by Scalefusion—enabling centralized management of Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux devices; enforcing identity controls through OneIdP with features like single sign-on and just-in-time access; and securing enterprise data and networks with Veltar's VPN, web filtering, and device access controls.

"Signing this distribution agreement with Scalefusion is a great opportunity for MCA TECHNOLOGY," said Patrice BENLOULOU, Head of the CyberSecurity BU at MCA Technology.

"We are very pleased to integrate Scalefusion UEM, OneIDP, and Veltar solutions into our product portfolio. Data protection within companies has become a major challenge with a growing number of connected devices. Scalefusion offers a powerful and intuitive suite of tools to simplify these tasks, create new managed service offerings around mobility and endpoints, and significantly strengthen our customers' security. Our resellers are faced daily with the challenges of fleet management, compliance, and data protection on an increasing number of diverse devices. Scalefusion offers them a powerful and intuitive suite of tools to simplify these tasks, create new managed service offerings around mobility and endpoints, and drastically strengthen their clients. The Scalefusion offering will integrate seamlessly into our ecosystem and harmoniously complement our existing security offerings.", he added.

The collaboration empowers French enterprises to streamline compliance, manage diverse device fleets, and scale managed service offerings around endpoint security, mobility, and access control.

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 10,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

About MCA TECHNOLOGY

MCA TECHNOLOGY (We Connect Group) is a Value Added Distributor dedicated on cybersecurity, storage, and data protection solutions, for IT French resellers and integrators for over twenty-five years. With a large portfolio featuring the leading companies in the professional IT market, MCA TECHNOLOGY manages a network of over 3,500 IT professionals and supports them in choosing their technological solutions.

MCA TECHNOLOGY (We Connect Group) it's also a team of over 300 people and revenue of €400 million, as well as a logistics platform spanning over 20,000 m², an online store, a head office in the Paris region, and a regional presence.

