Scalefusion introduces its new product, Veltar, which adds a new layer to device management with endpoint security

PUNE, India, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion, its leading unified endpoint management solution (UEM), introduces Veltar, an innovative endpoint security product. Designed to enhance the enterprise security posture, Veltar combines advanced threat protection with seamless device management, enabling organizations to operate confidently in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Veltar has been introduced to tackle the critical challenges posed by fragmented security tools and limited visibility into devices and their security. With the addition of Veltar, Scalefusion now seamlessly combines unified endpoint management (UEM), identity and access management (IAM), and endpoint security (EPS) into one comprehensive solution. As the third pillar of the product, Veltar aims to complete the solution so users can now effectively manage devices, access, and security within organizations.

With Veltar, IT admins get a curated set of security tools with the prime goal of protecting data loss, securing data at rest and in motion. Its features include VPN tunneling to secure data transmission to and from on-prem assets, secure web gateway (SWG) to block domains and websites based on categories, application control to ensure only trusted software runs on your devices, and I/O device control, among others.

"Veltar marks a major leap forward in endpoint security and management, bringing crucial security features together into a single platform. It is a critical component that combines endpoint security driven by the insights of device management. We had a goal of enabling enterprises to enhance their security posture while simplifying device, identity and access management and Veltar is the third piece of the puzzle," said Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion.

Veltar is designed for organizations looking to streamline operations, and management of devices that hold critical data without compromising security.

