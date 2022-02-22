Scalefusion Now Offers Corporate Email Security with Conditional Email Access

PUNE, India, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its leading Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution, now offers Conditional Email Access for Exchange Online and IceWarp.

Conditional Email Access or CEA has created a buzz globally, as it allows the IT admins to ensure that the corporate emails are accessed only from devices that are managed by an MDM solution. With this, IT admins can ensure the prevention of unauthorized access to employees' corporate mailboxes, especially beyond office facilities.

Scalefusion enables Conditional Email Access with a Global Quarantine Policy. All employees accessing their corporate mails on MDM-unmanaged devices are quarantined by default and corporate email access is rendered inactive. Enterprises can alternatively select target users and set a grace period of 15 or 30 days to allow their employees to enroll their unmanaged devices with Scalefusion to resume their access to corporate emails.

"We are delighted to introduce Conditional Email Access as a part of our data security features. With the prominence of BYOD and remote working, strengthening corporate email security is a growing need. Scalefusion's Conditional Email Access will help businesses to allow their employees to work securely from anywhere, without the threat of corporate data breach", said Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP Mobility, Scalefusion.

With the introduction of this new feature, Scalefusion now offers more advanced protection against corporate data, with an aim to add more authentication and prevent unauthorized access to business emails.

To know more about Conditional Email Access with Scalefusion, please visit:

https://scalefusion.com/conditional-email-access

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Contact:

Swapnil Shete

swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg



SOURCE ProMobi Technologies Private Limited