Scalefusion Named the Best MDM Software of 2020 by Digital.com

PUNE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies is elated to announce that Scalefusion, its leading MDM solution, has been listed in the best mobile device management software (MDM) of 2020 by Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services. Scalefusion was selected based on several core features and customer feedback.

The report was created by conducting a 40-hour assessment of over 50 firms across the web. Scalefusion and other firms were required to offer application management tools that enable businesses to deploy, blacklist, and whitelist apps. Scalefusion's Remote device access is also an essential feature that allows experts to resolve technical issues from any location which was a key deciding factor in the list.

The guide also examined the security features to streamline IT operations that can set custom policies on devices, control app access permission, track device location, and more. The final list highlights solutions with device diagnostics that enable users to view device performance and troubleshoot device issues.

About Scalefusion:

Ambitious companies around the world trust Scalefusion to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages. Our mission is to make Device Management simple and effortless along with providing world-class customer support. Scalefusion currently has a global customer base of more than 6000 customers and its HQ is located in Pune, India. Scalefusion has offices across Hyderabad and Delhi in India, along with global offices in Mexico and Canada.

For more information, please visit: https://www.scalefusion.com.

About Digital.com

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel.

