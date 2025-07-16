Scale Computing and Bitdefender Partner to Deliver Added Cybersecurity for Edge Computing and Private Cloud Infrastructure

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Bitdefender , a global cybersecurity leader, to deliver advanced, integrated threat protection for private cloud and edge environments.

The new joint solution combines the self-healing automation and virtualization power of Scale Computing Hypercore ( SC//Hypercore ) with Bitdefender GravityZone, a leading endpoint protection platform (EPP), to offer multilayered security for workloads, virtual desktops, and data—regardless of location. Together, the two companies provide a streamlined path to protect, simplify, and optimize modern IT environments without compromising performance.

"As IT environments become increasingly distributed and decentralized, customers need simple yet powerful ways to secure workloads across their entire infrastructure," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "Bitdefender shares our vision of reducing complexity while increasing security and resiliency. Together, we're delivering a joint solution that protects critical applications and data—without adding operational overhead."

Bitdefender GravityZone integrates directly with SC//Platform through a lightweight, high-performance agent or centralized scanning appliance, enabling unified threat prevention, detection, and response across hundreds of virtual machines and endpoints. The combined solution supports centralized management, streamlined deployment, and ransomware resilience, all while reducing operational burden on IT teams.

"The rise of hybrid and edge computing environments has created new security challenges—and organizations need scalable, high-performance solutions that don't get in the way of innovation," said Dan Russell, senior director of channel for North America at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "By partnering with Scale Computing, we're giving partners and customers a way to secure distributed infrastructure at the core and edge with enterprise-grade protection that's as seamless as it is powerful."

Key Benefits Include:

, with self-healing infrastructure from Scale Computing Reduced complexity and Total Cost of Ownership for IT and security operations

This partnership provides a powerful solution for organizations operating across multiple sites, especially those without on-site IT staff, seeking unified infrastructure and cybersecurity protection in a single, scalable stack.

To learn more about the joint solution, visit: scalecomputing.com/bitdefender or bitdefender.com/en-us/technology-alliances/marketplace/scale-computing .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights and G2 .

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com .

