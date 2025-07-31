Acumera Acquires Scale Computing, Expanding Edge Computing Leadership and Accelerating Innovation Across Distributed Enterprises and MSPs

Combined Company Will Be Known as Scale Computing

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumera, a leading provider of secure edge connectivity, visibility, and computing solutions, today announced the acquisition of Scale Computing, a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure and edge virtualization. The acquisition strengthens Acumera's position as a market leader in delivering fully integrated, scalable edge platforms for enterprises operating across distributed locations. The combined company will be known as Scale Computing.

The new company, which brings the secure managed edge and network capabilities of the AcuVigil™ Platform, the edge application orchestration and Point of Sale integration capabilities of the Acumera Reliant Platform and the highly available edge AI and virtualization platform of Scale Computing, to create the largest edge computing-focused software company in the industry, with the ability to serve customers worldwide ranging from one to 100,000 locations. The new Scale Computing will enable organizations of all sizes to confidently and securely deploy and manage AI workloads at the edge where real-time decision-making, low-latency processing, and operational simplicity are paramount.

"We believe Acumera and Scale Computing customers and partners will benefit from having the ability to leverage both the Scale Computing Platform and the Acumera SaaS solutions for edge computing, secure edge networking, managed network services, and PCI compliance for multi-site businesses. The newly combined company's technology offerings are a significant step forward in our vision to empower organizations of all sizes with intelligent, AI-ready edge infrastructure that reduces complexity while enhancing performance and resilience," said Bill Morrow, CEO of the new Scale Computing. "We are enthusiastic about this opportunity and together we will redefine what's possible at the edge."

The acquisition will accelerate innovation in key industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, and for Managed Service Providers, where scalable edge solutions are critical to managing distributed operations, reducing downtime, and delivering seamless customer experiences. Existing Acumera and Scale Computing customers and partners will benefit from enhanced product integration, broader support capabilities, and a unified roadmap for edge intelligence.

Nicholas Basso, Managing Director for Oaktree's Global Opportunities strategy, notes: "We're thrilled to see two innovators in edge computing coming together through Acumera's acquisition of Scale Computing. This acquisition creates unmatched potential for the integrated team to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions at the edge, right where businesses need them most."

Jeff Ready, Scale Computing's former CEO and co-founder, agrees with both Basso and Morrow and adds: "Joining forces with Acumera marks an exciting new chapter for Scale Computing, our customers, our partners, and our team. The new Scale Computing will bring even more innovative and powerful solutions to our partners and customers." Ready's new title is President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

About Acumera

Acumera is a leading provider of managed network security and edge computing solutions for distributed enterprises. Acumera's platform delivers secure connectivity, centralized visibility, and real-time computing power to the edge of enterprise networks.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged infrastructure. The Scale Computing Platform is designed to run applications efficiently at the edge or in the data center, delivering simplicity, scalability, and resilience for IT environments of all sizes.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $203 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, equity, and real estate. The firm has more than 1,200 employees and offices in 25 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/ . In 2024, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. made a strategic investment in Acumera, to accelerate Acumera's growth, expand its product portfolio, and strengthen its overall industry position.

TD Securities served as exclusive financial advisor and Dubois Bryant & Campbell served as legal counsel to Acumera. Guggenheim Securities served as exclusive financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to Scale Computing.

