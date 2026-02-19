Scale Computing Acquires Adaptiv Networks, Expanding SC//AcuVigil Managed Network Solutions with Enhanced Cloud-Native SD-WAN and SASE Offerings

Combined offering accelerates the company's edge computing and network convergence strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing™ , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SD-WAN) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider. The acquisition will extend Scale Computing's SC//AcuVigil™ managed network solutions with integrated SD-WAN connectivity, advanced network performance optimization, and centralized orchestration across distributed environments. It will also expand the company's market position in Canada.

"Distributed organizations depend on applications being available everywhere work happens — and that requires reliable, secure connectivity and always-on visibility," said Bill Morrow, CEO of Scale Computing. "By bringing Adaptiv Networks into Scale Computing, we are strengthening our technology platforms with industry leading SD-WAN and SASE capabilities. This will enable our partners and customers to experience secure, agile network connections which will be seamlessly integrated with our managed networking and edge computing software and services."

Adaptiv Networks' cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across organizations. Whether deploying enterprise SD-WAN, business cloud connectivity, or remote VPN access, the platform ensures optimized network security and cloud productivity without the complexity, ideal for both growing businesses with limited IT resources and distributed enterprises. Scale Computing and Adaptiv Networks will bring together a combined customer base of 9,000+ customers, including leading brands across QSR, restaurants, retail, and other distributed industries globally.

"The Adaptiv Networks mission is to help businesses regain control of their networks by improving reliability, quality, manageability, and security," said Bernard Breton, CEO, Adaptiv Networks. "Both companies share a strong focus on building innovative technology that is efficient and effective. By combining Adaptiv's SD-WAN and SASE capabilities with Scale Computing's managed network services and edge computing platforms, partners gain an expanded portfolio to deliver simpler, more resilient networking, and businesses benefit from secure connectivity that scales across distributed environments. Our team at Adaptiv is excited to join with Scale Computing."

Scale Computing expects to begin offering Adaptiv Networks solutions immediately, both as a standalone offering and as part of a bundled managed networking platform through Scale Computing's channel partner ecosystem. Adaptiv Networks' Connect and Elfiq family of SD-WAN solutions will be marketed under the brand SC//Connect™. This is in addition to Scale Computing's current portfolio:

Scale Computing AcuVigil™ managed network solutions combine 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, providing multi-site operators a unified, effortless way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network.





Scale Computing Reliant™ Platform as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge computing platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security controls at scale, without adding complexity or taxing IT teams.

TD Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Scale Computing and Dubois Bryant & Campbell LLP and Gowling WLG served as legal counsel. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt served as legal counsel to Adaptiv.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com .

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is a leading software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN) vendor, offering cloud-managed secure and reliable connectivity for businesses worldwide. Our solutions are designed to deliver our customers simplicity, performance and security. Adaptiv Networks serves partners and end users across the globe, and it is backed by the largest patent portfolio in the SD-WAN industry. For more information, visit www.adaptiv-networks.com.

