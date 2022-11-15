SCADA Market Worth $14.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADA market size is anticipated to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2022 to USD 14.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Accelerating deployment of AI and IoT across manufacturing industries and growing smart city projects for infrastructure and transportation development are some of the major factors which are posed to support growth of SCADA market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19487518

Browse in-depth TOC on "SCADA Market"

195 – Tables

86 – Figures

252 – Pages

Discrete Manufacturing industry segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The discrete manufacturing ecosystem uses SCADA systems to ensure that the production targets are met, and systems run swiftly. A SCADA system tracks the units that are being produced and in various stages of completion. SCADA systems manage inventories for just-in-time manufacturing, regulate industrial automation and robots, and monitor processes and quality control functions. Hence, SCADA provides a platform for creating advanced, integrated, and secure solutions that deliver real value to manufacturing processes. Increasing demand for such modern SCADA systems is expected to drive the market for SCADA.

Software segment to grow at the highest CAGR in SCADA market during the forecast period.

SCADA software is the backbone of a SCADA system. The software system provides trending, diagnostic data, information and performs the task of monitoring and analyzing the data that is further useful to the system for communicating the system issues to the operator to lower the downtime. The main advantages of software offering are the storage of real-time data, continuous system monitoring, alarm checking, and management of confidential data. SCADA software help the operator enhance the workflow, assist in faster decision-making, reduce errors, identify the cause of a problem, and improve plant operations.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=19487518

China to account for a significant market share of Asia Pacific from 2022 to 2027.

China is a manufacturer, as well as a key exporter, of several consumer electronics and telecom products; this has generated huge growth opportunities for SCADA market players in the country. China is the fastest-growing economy in Asia Pacific and globally. Its manufacturing sector is challenged by the need to increase production without compromising on quality. Manufacturers and suppliers in the country are facing challenges of increasing labor costs and higher lead times due to the manual processes involved, which are driving demand for automated equipment and SCADA systems.

Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), and ABB (Switzerland) are the top five players in the SCADA market globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=19487518

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, On-demand, Hybrid), Process Industry (Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences), Discrete Industry (Automotive, Aerospace) - Global Forecast to 2027

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market by Instrument (Field Instruments, Process Analyzers), Solution (PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, Functional Safety, MES), Industry and Region (2022-2027)

Human Machine Interface Market by Product (Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC Based HMI, Advanced Panel Based HMI) and Software (On Premise HMI and Cloud Based HMI), Configuration (Embedded HMI, Standalone HMI) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial Services Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Engineering & Consulting, Installation & Commissioning, Operational Improvement & Maintenance), Application (MES, Motors & Drives, DCS, HMI, PLC), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Smart Manufacturing Market by Information Technology, Enabling Technology, Industry (Process and Discrete) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World) (2021-2027)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/scada-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/supervisory-control-data-acquisition.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets