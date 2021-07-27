Satellite Communication Market Size Worth $137.63 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The global satellite communication market size is expected to reach USD 137.63 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption rate of small satellites in the defense industry for applications, including geospace and atmospheric research, tactical communication, and medium resolution imagery, is anticipated to propel the market growth. Besides, the escalating demand for satellite communication (SATCOM) solutions in the aviation sector for better airline operations and air traffic management is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Key Insights & Findings:

The SATCOM market is driven by the growing need for enriched data communication across the globe

By component, the equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the benefits offered by SATCOM equipment, including locating undetected tunnels, integrating targets, and tracing movements

In terms of vertical, the media and broadcasting segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the high penetration of satellite TV services across the globe

The government and defense vertical segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period primarily owing to the increasing use of satellite communication for military operations

In 2020, North America held the largest share in terms of revenue, followed by Europe , owing to the increasing passenger traffic in marine and coastal tourism in the region. In addition, these regions are characterized by the presence of a large number of market players

With the rise of the 5G network and launches of several scheduled Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites, the market for SATCOM is expected to grow at a significant pace in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the expansion of satellite communication into the connectivity market has influenced the SATCOM providers to increase the emphasis on securing the speed of deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe. At present, there are around 2.7 million devices serviced by satellites, including infrastructure, aviation, environmental monitoring, shipping, and military support.

In recent years, SATCOM providers have been observed with a paradigm shift towards offering high-capacity satellite transponders in terms of bandwidth that are capable of better transponder throughput, thereby decreasing costs. A SATCOM transponder is a wireless communication, monitoring, and control device that detects and automatically reacts to an incoming signal. Furthermore, factors such as a rise in demand for corporate enterprise networks and consumer broadband and growing Ka-band and Ku-band services are expected to boost the satellite transponder segment demand in the overall market over the forecast period. Moreover, with the recent space development missions by various space organizations, including the National Space Administration of China and the Indian Space Research Organization of India, the overall market demand has witnessed considerable growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global satellite communication market on the basis of component, application, vertical, and region:

Satellite Communication Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Equipment



SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder





SATCOM Antenna





SATCOM Transceiver





SATCOM Receiver





SATCOM Modem/Router





Others



Services

Satellite Communication Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Asset Tracking/Monitoring



Airtime



M2M





Voice





Data



Drones Connectivity



Data Backup and Recovery



Navigation and Monitoring



Tele-medicine



Broadcasting



Others

Satellite Communication Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Energy & Utility



Government & Defense



Government





Emergency Responders





Defense



Transport & Cargo



Fleet Management





Rail services



Maritime



Mining and Oil & Gas



Oil & Gas





Mining



Agriculture



Communication Companies



Corporates/Enterprises



Media & Broadcasting



Events



Aviation



Environmental & Monitoring



Forestry



End User - Consumer



Healthcare



Others

Satellite Communication Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Satellite Communication Market

SES S.A.

Viasat, Inc.

Intelsat

Telesat

EchoStar Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

SKY Perfect JSAT Group

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

Cobham Limited

