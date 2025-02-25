Sales Teams Must Embrace AI or Fall Behind, Warns New Allego & LXA Report

New research reveals 70% of organizations say AI sales literacy will be key for every sales professional to remain relevant

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego ™, the leading AI-powered revenue enablement suite, in partnership with LXA , today announced The 2025 State of Sales Enablement Report, offering key insights into the rapidly evolving sales landscape. The report reveals a dramatic shift in buyer behavior, the increasing integration of AI-driven sales enablement, and the challenges organizations face in advancing their sales strategies.

Conducted by LXA, the survey of over 100 senior leaders uncovers the critical factors shaping sales enablement today. Findings indicate that 77% of organizations agree that advancing their sales enablement strategy is key to driving business performance, marking an increase from previous years. The report also highlights the significant rise in AI adoption, with 69% of organizations citing AI as essential to improving sales team efficiency and performance.

"The sales landscape is changing faster than ever before, and organizations that embrace AI-powered enablement strategies will lead the way," said Deniz Olcay, Vice President of Marketing at Allego. "Buyers today expect seamless, self-service experiences, while sales teams must deliver personalized, value-driven interactions. This report underscores how sales enablement technology, particularly AI-powered enablement, is transforming how organizations meet these demands."

Key Findings from the Report:

The Buying Landscape Is Changing: 78% of buyers favor self-service digital experiences, and deals now require an average of 12.4 touchpoints, up from 9.2 in 2023.





The survey also found that despite progress, organizations continue to face barriers to sales enablement maturity.

27% cite data integration issues, creating workflow challenges and inaccuracies.

25% highlight budget constraints, limiting investment in sales technology.

18% report siloed departments, reducing overall effectiveness.

17% cite a lack of necessary sales technology.

"Sales enablement is evolving at an unprecedented pace and increasingly is recognized as a core discipline to driving business performance," said Carlos Doughty, CEO & Sales Enablement Course Instructor at LXA. "This report provides a crucial roadmap for organizations focused on advancing their sales enablement efforts. The data confirms what we've been seeing in the market—AI is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of sales strategy, while buyers increasingly demand self-service, digital-first experiences. Companies that invest in AI-powered enablement and seamless, data-driven sales processes will be best positioned for success in 2025 and beyond."

These findings are more than just trends. They reflect real-world challenges and opportunities that businesses are navigating today. For organizations like Agilent Technologies, AI-driven sales enablement is already delivering measurable improvements in performance and buyer engagement.

"This report validates what we've experienced firsthand—AI-driven sales enablement is not just an advantage but a necessity in today's competitive market. With Allego's solutions, we've seen measurable improvements in our team's performance and buyer engagement," said Don Gage, Director of Commercial Training and Enablement at Agilent Technologies.

The release of the report comes on the heels of Allego being named a Best Sales Software Product in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards. Based on authentic user reviews, this recognition highlights Allego's impact in equipping sales teams with the AI-driven tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic market.

To access the full 2025 State of Sales Enablement Report, visit Allego.com .

