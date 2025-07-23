100% of Revenue Teams Now Use GenAI; 51% Say It's Shortening Sales Cycles

Allego's 2025 AI in Revenue Enablement Report Reveals Rapid Shift from Experimentation to Execution—and What's Coming Next

WALTHAM, Mass., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today by Allego, Inc. , the leader in AI-powered revenue enablement technology, shows AI has officially gone mainstream across revenue teams —moving from experimentation to execution in just one year.

The 2025 AI in Revenue Enablement Report reveals that 100% of surveyed leaders now use generative AI (GenAI) to support sales, marketing, and customer success, up from 62% in 2024. Nearly half (47%) say AI has already boosted revenue, while 51% report shorter sales cycles and faster onboarding.

AI is no longer a promising tool. It's delivering real, measurable outcomes. And in today's high-pressure markets, where speed is critical to sales success, AI ensures revenue teams move faster, respond smarter, and achieve results without delay.

"Incorporating AI into sales and marketing is now a strategic advantage," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "The companies pulling ahead are the ones embedding AI into the rhythm of daily work to drive smarter decisions, better coaching, and more meaningful buyer engagement. This year's report makes clear how AI is already delivering business impact. And it previews the next chapter in the evolution of AI-powered enablement: practical agentic AI."

The report , based on a survey of 346 B2B revenue enablement leaders, outlines eight key findings about how AI is reshaping revenue performance. Among the most notable:

81% of teams now use AI to create content such as sales presentations and emails, up from just 28% in 2024

60% use AI to deliver real-time feedback during sales calls

63% say coaching quality has improved with AI

55% of leaders prioritize content personalization—and some report larger deal sizes as a result

83% of leaders say AI skills are essential in today's new hires

At AAA Life Insurance, the impact is already evident. Devin Gaffney, Lead of Sales Training and Professional Development, says Allego's AI helps scale coaching across large advisor teams and build sellers' confidence.

"Confidence is everything in sales—and tools like Allego's AI-powered dialog simulators are helping us build that confidence at scale," Gaffney said. "They give our agents a safe space to practice and prepare before working with live instructors, which removes a lot of the stress that typically comes with traditional role-play. Even our compliance team is excited because now we can actually measure skill transfer, not just test scores."

While AI adoption is high, the report also points to ongoing challenges, including AI skills gaps, change management, and integration hurdles. To close these gaps, leaders are increasingly turning to practical agentic AI , a new class of technology that acts on behalf of the user to automate tasks, deliver insights, and guide action in real time without requiring prompts or technical fluency.

Looking ahead, 91% of leaders say they plan to invest further in AI in the next 12 months, with top priorities including personalized content, AI-powered sales coaching, and conversational AI.

To read the full 2025 AI in Revenue Enablement Report, visit allego.com .

About Allego

Allego, Inc. is the first and only Revenue Enablement Platform to lead across digital selling, content management, learning, and coaching. It delivers the simplicity of an all-in-one solution without sacrificing the depth each use case demands. For over five years, Allego has led the market in innovation and now offers practical, agentic AI that drives real-world results.

This innovation-led approach delivers measurable business impact, including up to 50% reduction in software spend, 50% shorter sales cycles, and 45% higher win rates. That's why Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, all 5 of the largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Discover how Allego can turn your sales enablement strategy into a growth-driving powerhouse at allego.com .

