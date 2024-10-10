Royal Mail Selects Workday Peakon Employee Voice to Strengthen Employee Engagement and Drive Transformation

Historic Postal Service Will Prioritise Workforce Wellbeing Through Data-Driven Insights and Personalised Actions

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organisations manage their people and money , today announced Royal Mail's selection of Workday Peakon Employee Voice to drive positive change among its workforce of over 125,000 employees.

Royal Mail, the UK's designated universal postal service provider, is investing in its people by selecting Workday Peakon Employee Voice as part of ongoing strides to modernise and transform its culture. From its origins in 1615 with the establishment of the 'Master of the Posts' under King Henry VIII, Royal Mail has been an integral part of the UK's fabric, connecting communities and businesses across the nation. Today, as it navigates a period of transformation and growth, the organisation is reaffirming its commitment to fostering a culture of open communication, trust, and collaboration with the help of Workday's innovative technology.

"At Royal Mail, our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, heard, and empowered to reach their full potential," said Rachel Blackett, head of engagement and wellbeing, Royal Mail. "Workday Peakon Employee Voice will play a crucial role in helping us achieve this goal, enabling us to build a stronger, more resilient organisation for the future."

Workday Peakon Employee Voice will provide Royal Mail with real-time insights into employee sentiment, enabling leaders to make informed, data-driven decisions and take proactive steps to address concerns and build a more engaged workforce. The organisation's leaders will leverage accurate comparisons, consistent benchmarking and robust analytical models to understand where change is needed. Whether for leadership development, employee wellbeing, diversity, or employee health, Royal Mail will be empowered to drive positive change, as part of its mission to redefine its future.

"The key to any successful organisation is a connected and engaged workforce," said Daniel Pell, vice president and country manager, UKI, Workday. "With data-driven insights driven by AI capabilities, Workday will provide Royal Mail with the tools and intelligence needed to take action, build trust, and shape the future of the organisation and its continued service to the UK."

