ROYAL CARIBBEAN WILL AMP UP MEMORY-MAKING ON OVATION, HARMONY AND LIBERTY OF THE SEAS IN 2026

The three game-changing ships will be decked out with bolder thrills, unmatched chill and more ways to dine and drink

MIAMI, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean is tripling the adventure in 2026 when it debuts three newly amplified vacations on Ovation, Harmony and Liberty of the Seas. The fan-favorite ships are set to be reimagined with bold new experiences while visiting must-see destinations across Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean. Vacationers have more choices than ever before for all-out adventures starting spring 2026 and can book the vacations now on Royal Caribbean's website.

Ovation of the Seas features a lineup of experiences, including the FlowRider surf simulator, skydiving at RipCord by iFly, and SeaPlex - the largest indoor activity space at sea - with bumper cars, full-size sports court, roller-skating rink and more. Aerial of the Oasis Class vacation, Harmony of the Seas. Guests onboard Liberty of the Seas can enjoy a collection of waterslides called the Perfect Storm including the first-ever boomerang slide, Tidal Wave. The hair-raising slide features a steep drop that propels riders up a near vertical wall for a moment of weightlessness and into free fall.

"Royal Caribbean continues to raise the bar on delivering the best of every vacation with revolutionary ships and top-rated exclusive destinations. The Royal Amplified program gives our guests the best of Royal Caribbean with new-to-class culinary options and experiences, entertainment and thrilling adventures, paired with the hospitality and service Royal Caribbean is known for," said Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer, Royal Caribbean. "After seeing incredible success and guest satisfaction with the amplification of Allure of the Seas, we're excited to bring three new amplifications to our fleet in 2026."

With new thrills and laidback chill, bolder ways to dine and drink, leveled-up nightlife, and more ways to stay, families and adventurers can max out memories on a lineup of unmatched experiences:

Ovation of the Seas

Vacationers can go all out with amplified experiences on Ovation, including a revamped pool deck with private casitas and a new whirlpool. To refuel, there's a variety of international cuisine to indulge in from Tuscan favorites at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen to hibachi at Izumi Teppanyaki. The celebrations continue with tropical cocktails at the Pesky Parrot tiki bar, making its Quantum Class debut; dancing at the brand-new Sound Cellar; and more slots and games at the expanded Casino Royale. Along with new accommodations like the Ultimate Family Suite and Panoramic Suite, the upcoming experiences join a lineup of returning Quantum Class favorites like the Ripcord by iFly skydiving simulator and SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea.

Ovation will take adventure to the next level at sea and on land with getaways to Alaska, where vacationers can take in the wonders of the Last Frontier on 7- to 13-night Alaskan adventures starting spring 2026. Plus, Ovation returns to the region as the first in the action-packed Quantum Class lineup to deliver immersive adventures on land with multi-night Cruisetour experiences.

Harmony of the Seas

Making its way to Harmony is a new Caribbean-inspired pool deck with tropical sips at the new The Lime & Coconut, as well as a refreshed adults-only Solarium. Adventurers can dive into bold bites at more than 20 venues, including Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade for gameday favorites, El Loco Fresh for Mexican delights and the new Samba Grill Brazilian Steakhouse. Plus, new ways to stay like the Ultimate Family Suite and even bigger nightlife at the largest Casino Royale in Royal Caribbean's fleet create more ways for all kinds of vacationers to make memories.

Harmony will kick off its summer glow-up in Europe before the Oasis Class vacation calls Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, home. Starting winter 2026, vacationers can get away to the Caribbean on 5- and 7-night vacations to locations like Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Falmouth, Jamaica. Adventurers can also visit the vacation brand's top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and purchase their day passes to the all-inclusive Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, debuting December 2025.

Liberty of the Seas

Families are in for all-new experiences for all ages with unmatched chill at the completely reimagined pool deck with The Lime & Coconut and new casitas, and thrills at an all-new Royal Escape Room concept coming to Liberty. There are flavors for all tastebuds from Japanese cuisine and hibachi at Izumi Teppanyaki to tacos and more at El Loco Fresh, along with a new-to-ship Starbucks. It's all combined with returning favorites on deck, like The Perfect Storm waterslides, crave-worthy restaurants and show-stopping entertainment.

Sailing from Southampton in summer 2026, vacationers on Liberty can explore European hot spots with 7-night adventures to places like the awe-inspiring Norwegian fjords, the medieval streets of Bruges, Belgium, and the rich culture of Copenhagen, Denmark. Then, Liberty will head to Galveston, Texas, for the winter season, unlocking more ways for vacationers to explore the Western Caribbean at spots like the vacation brand's Royal Beach Club Cozumel, delivering the ultimate beach day in Mexico when it opens in 2026.

Following the newly reimagined Allure of the Seas, the three soon-to-be-amplified vacations are the latest in the award-winning fleet to be transformed as part of Royal Caribbean's Royal Amplified program, first introduced in 2018. Royal Caribbean continues to deliver the best vacations to more than seven million people annually with visits to 300-plus destinations across 28 ships, with four more on order. Plus, the vacation brand will continue to expand its destination lineup in the next three years with the addition of four exclusive experiences, including the next bold adventure in Perfect Day Mexico in fall 2027. Joining the lineup are Royal Caribbean's new Royal Beach Clubs in Paradise Island in The Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico, along with exclusive beach destinations in Labadee, Haiti, and Lelepa in the South Pacific to deliver more ways to bask in paradise.

