STAR OF THE SEAS OFFICIALLY JOINS ROYAL CARIBBEAN AS THE NEXT ICONIC VACATION

The ultimate family vacation has completed construction and is one step closer to its August debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida

MIAMI, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean kicked off the countdown to a new era of family vacations, officially welcoming Star of the Seas* into the family. After nearly two years of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, the keys to the next revolutionary Icon Class ship were officially handed over to Royal Caribbean just a few weeks ahead of its August debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida.

Royal Caribbean welcomed the ultimate family vacation, Star of the Seas, with a star-worthy celebration at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. Alongside more than 1,250 crew members and partners, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley, Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm and Meyer Turku Chairman Jaakko Eskola marked the moment just a few weeks ahead of Star’s August debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. Credit: sbw-photo Royal Caribbean welcomed the ultimate family vacation, Star of the Seas, with a star-worthy celebration at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. Alongside more than 1,250 crew members and partners, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley, Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm and Meyer Turku Chairman Jaakko Eskola marked the moment just a few weeks ahead of Star’s August debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. Credit: sbw-photo

In a ceremony truly fit for a star, 1,250-plus crew members and partners gathered to mark the milestone in the ship's next-level AquaTheater. Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty and Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley, along with Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm, hosted the event, recognizing the hard work and innovation that brought Star to life and celebrating the team of engineers, designers and architects who made it all possible. From the first steel cut to the final delivery, the highlights of how it all came together can be seen here.

"The delivery of Star of the Seas marks another bold step forward in Royal Caribbean Group's journey to reimagine the future of vacations. Star and the Icon Class are a symbol of what's possible when innovation, imagination and our relentless focus on delivering exceptional experiences come together, ultimately creating unforgettable memories for millions of families and vacationers," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "We're proud to bring this next-generation vacation experience to life with our valued partners at Meyer Turku."

The delivery of the new ship marked the transfer of ownership between Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku and celebrated the incredible feats of engineering accomplished during construction, like the installation of the glass-and-steel AquaDome, the development of six record-breaking waterslides and more. Soon, Star will make its way from Turku to Cadiz, Spain, where Royal Caribbean will put the finishing touches before Star sets sail on 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean adventures to top-rated destinations, including the vacation brand's fan-favorite Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

"We're incredibly proud to welcome Star of the Seas to the Royal Caribbean family as we continue to revolutionize how families and adventurers vacation," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. "It's a true team effort with so many talented individuals coming together to make the new Icon Class vacation a reality, and we're excited to debut this incredible achievement with a star-studded celebration this August."

Star will double the world's best vacation count with record-breaking thrills, unrivalled ways to chill, and more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in themselves, including:

Thrill Island – Adrenaline lovers can find thrills of all kinds at Category 6 , the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking waterslides including family raft slides, a drop slide and dueling mat racers; Crown's Edge , the part skywalk, part thrill ride 154 feet above the ocean; and fan favorites, such as the FlowRider surf simulator and rock-climbing wall.





– Adrenaline lovers can find thrills of all kinds at , the largest waterpark at sea with including family raft slides, a drop slide and dueling mat racers; , the and fan favorites, such as the FlowRider surf simulator and rock-climbing wall. Chill Island – The three-deck slice of paradise is the ultimate spot for vacationers to kick back at four pools, including Royal Bay , the largest pool at sea. Vacationers can enjoy live bands and DJs while they party poolside and sip on tropical drinks from the Swim & Tonic swim-up bar or at The Lime & Coconut just steps away.





– The three-deck slice of paradise is the ultimate spot for vacationers to kick back at four pools, including , the largest pool at sea. Vacationers can enjoy live bands and DJs while they party poolside and sip on tropical drinks from the swim-up bar or at just steps away. Surfside – Designed for young families, Surfside is the place to stay and play all day together. Kids and tots have more ways to splash at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay , while adults relax at the nearby Water's Edge . When it's time for a bite, Surfside Eatery and Pier 7 have menu options for all ages.





– Designed for young families, is the place to stay and play all day together. Kids and tots have more ways to splash at and while adults relax at the nearby . When it's time for a bite, and have menu options for all ages. AquaDome – With wraparound ocean views , the tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hot spot at night features deck-defying shows at the marquee AquaTheater with high divers, aerialists, robots and more. AquaDome is also home to a variety of food and drink spots including the AquaDome Market food hall, the Rye & Bean bar, Hooked Seafood and The Overlook bar for unparalleled views.





– With , the tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hot spot at night features at the marquee with high divers, aerialists, robots and more. AquaDome is also home to a variety of food and drink spots including the food hall, the bar, and bar for unparalleled views. The Hideaway – Tucked away at 135 feet above the ocean, the adults-only spot features a suspended infinity pool – the only other pool of its kind having been first introduced on Icon – a DJ, bar, a terrace with whirlpools and vast ocean views.

Fleet favorites reimagined for the Icon Class round out vacationers' experience, including the Royal Promenade complete with floor-to-ceiling ocean views and the Pearl, the world's largest kinetic art sculpture; the open-air Central Park with more than 30,500 real plants; the new 1930's Chicago-inspired Lincoln Park Supper Club; convenient pick-up windows for sushi, champagne, sparkling wine and more. Plus, vacationers have more ways to stay across four decks at the Suite Neighborhood and amenities at the Grove Suite Sun Deck and two-level Coastal Kitchen.

Star will also be the vacation company's third ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and feature a proven lineup of industry-leading environmental programs. With applications ranging from waste heat recovery systems to shore power connection, Star will advance Royal Caribbean Group's journey toward introducing a net-zero cruise ship by 2035. The vacation brand is also set to deliver their fourth ship powered by LNG with Legend of the Seas, the third Icon Class vacation set to debut in 2026.

In addition to Star, Royal Caribbean continues to expand upon its lineup of vacation experiences across the ultimate destinations with the December 2025 debut of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas, delivering the ultimate beach day. The adventures continue with Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026, Perfect Day Mexico in fall 2027 and an exclusive beach destination in Lelepa in the South Pacific in 2027.

Vacations on Star are available to book on Royal Caribbean's website.

*NOTE TO EDITOR:

Media can find assets and more information on Star at www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com/Star.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 22 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated exclusive destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relating to, among other things, expectations on onboard offerings on Star of the Seas, the Company's progress on LNG and net-zero initiatives, and future development of private destinations, constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "will," and similar expressions are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, are based on judgments, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.rclinvestor.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729061/Royal_Caribbean_star_tku_0526.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729062/Royal_Caribbean_star_tku_0743.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514377/RCI_Brand_Logo.jpg